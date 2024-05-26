Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 63.99% YOY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.79% YoY & profit increased by 63.99% YoY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results Live : Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.79% & the profit increased by 63.99% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.24% and the profit increased by 1.43%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.33% q-o-q & decreased by 0.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 72.71% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.98 for Q4 which increased by 64.14% Y-o-Y.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has delivered 6.62% return in the last 1 week, 72.72% return in last 6 months and 67.85% YTD return.

Currently, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has a market cap of ₹2407.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹422.65 & ₹212.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 115.84 111.13 +4.24% 103.62 +11.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 29.49 25.57 +15.33% 29.65 -0.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.32 3.45 -3.77% 3.62 -8.17% Total Operating Expense 78.27 74.23 +5.44% 81.87 -4.4% Operating Income 37.57 36.9 +1.82% 21.75 +72.71% Net Income Before Taxes 35.1 34.62 +1.39% 20.77 +69.02% Net Income 31.21 30.77 +1.43% 19.03 +63.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.98 4.91 +1.43% 3.03 +64.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.21Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹115.84Cr

