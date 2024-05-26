Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 63.99% YOY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results Live : Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.79% & the profit increased by 63.99% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.24% and the profit increased by 1.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.33% q-o-q & decreased by 0.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 72.71% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.98 for Q4 which increased by 64.14% Y-o-Y.
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has delivered 6.62% return in the last 1 week, 72.72% return in last 6 months and 67.85% YTD return.
Currently, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has a market cap of ₹2407.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹422.65 & ₹212.7 respectively.
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|115.84
|111.13
|+4.24%
|103.62
|+11.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|29.49
|25.57
|+15.33%
|29.65
|-0.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.32
|3.45
|-3.77%
|3.62
|-8.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|78.27
|74.23
|+5.44%
|81.87
|-4.4%
|Operating Income
|37.57
|36.9
|+1.82%
|21.75
|+72.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|35.1
|34.62
|+1.39%
|20.77
|+69.02%
|Net Income
|31.21
|30.77
|+1.43%
|19.03
|+63.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.98
|4.91
|+1.43%
|3.03
|+64.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.21Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹115.84Cr
