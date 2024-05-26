Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 63.99% YOY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 63.99% YOY

Livemint

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.79% YoY & profit increased by 63.99% YoY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results Live

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results Live : Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.79% & the profit increased by 63.99% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.24% and the profit increased by 1.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.33% q-o-q & decreased by 0.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 72.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.98 for Q4 which increased by 64.14% Y-o-Y.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has delivered 6.62% return in the last 1 week, 72.72% return in last 6 months and 67.85% YTD return.

Currently, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has a market cap of 2407.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of 422.65 & 212.7 respectively.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue115.84111.13+4.24%103.62+11.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total29.4925.57+15.33%29.65-0.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.323.45-3.77%3.62-8.17%
Total Operating Expense78.2774.23+5.44%81.87-4.4%
Operating Income37.5736.9+1.82%21.75+72.71%
Net Income Before Taxes35.134.62+1.39%20.77+69.02%
Net Income31.2130.77+1.43%19.03+63.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.984.91+1.43%3.03+64.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.21Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹115.84Cr

