Take Solutions Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 78.99% YoY

Take Solutions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 68.56% & the loss decreased by 78.99% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.86% and the loss increased by 37.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.31% q-o-q & decreased by 41.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 95.14% q-o-q & increased by 90.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 78.57% Y-o-Y.
Take Solutions has delivered -12.75% return in the last 1 week, 52.52% return in the last 6 months, and 24.73% YTD return.
Currently, Take Solutions has a market cap of ₹425.31 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹35.8 & ₹12.75 respectively.
Take Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.85
|18.09
|-6.86%
|53.6
|-68.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.51
|3.83
|-8.31%
|6.02
|-41.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.86
|2.17
|-14.59%
|4.81
|-61.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|17.57
|18.46
|-4.82%
|61.21
|-71.29%
|Operating Income
|-0.72
|-0.37
|-95.14%
|-7.61
|+90.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.95
|-1.61
|+40.78%
|-7.53
|+87.34%
|Net Income
|-2.14
|-1.55
|-37.9%
|-10.17
|+78.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-36.36%
|-0.7
|+78.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.14Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.85Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!