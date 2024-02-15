Hello User
Take Solutions Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 78.99% YoY

Take Solutions Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 78.99% YoY

Livemint

Take Solutions Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 68.56% YoY & Loss Decreased by 78.99% YoY

Take Solutions Q3 FY24 Results Live

Take Solutions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 68.56% & the loss decreased by 78.99% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.86% and the loss increased by 37.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.31% q-o-q & decreased by 41.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 95.14% q-o-q & increased by 90.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 78.57% Y-o-Y.

Take Solutions has delivered -12.75% return in the last 1 week, 52.52% return in the last 6 months, and 24.73% YTD return.

Currently, Take Solutions has a market cap of 425.31 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 35.8 & 12.75 respectively.

Take Solutions Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.8518.09-6.86%53.6-68.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.513.83-8.31%6.02-41.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.862.17-14.59%4.81-61.41%
Total Operating Expense17.5718.46-4.82%61.21-71.29%
Operating Income-0.72-0.37-95.14%-7.61+90.51%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.95-1.61+40.78%-7.53+87.34%
Net Income-2.14-1.55-37.9%-10.17+78.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.15-0.11-36.36%-0.7+78.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.14Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.85Cr

