Take Solutions Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 78.99% YoY

Take Solutions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 68.56% & the loss decreased by 78.99% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.86% and the loss increased by 37.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.31% q-o-q & decreased by 41.69% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 95.14% q-o-q & increased by 90.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 78.57% Y-o-Y.

Take Solutions has delivered -12.75% return in the last 1 week, 52.52% return in the last 6 months, and 24.73% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Take Solutions has a market cap of ₹425.31 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹35.8 & ₹12.75 respectively.

Take Solutions Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.85 18.09 -6.86% 53.6 -68.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.51 3.83 -8.31% 6.02 -41.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.86 2.17 -14.59% 4.81 -61.41% Total Operating Expense 17.57 18.46 -4.82% 61.21 -71.29% Operating Income -0.72 -0.37 -95.14% -7.61 +90.51% Net Income Before Taxes -0.95 -1.61 +40.78% -7.53 +87.34% Net Income -2.14 -1.55 -37.9% -10.17 +78.99% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.15 -0.11 -36.36% -0.7 +78.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.14Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹16.85Cr

