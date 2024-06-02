Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Take Solutions Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 98.29% YOY

Take Solutions Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 98.29% YOY

Livemint

Take Solutions Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 59.58% YoY & loss increased by 98.29% YoY

Take Solutions Q4 Results Live

Take Solutions Q4 Results Live : Take Solutions announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 59.58% decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a significant 98.29% increase in losses year-over-year, indicating a challenging period for Take Solutions.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue declined by 21.63% while the loss surged by 5078.56%, showcasing a steep downturn in financial performance.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.65% decrease sequentially but spiked by 96.07% year-on-year, pointing to cost management challenges.

Operating income took a major hit, plummeting by 15081.44% quarter-on-quarter and 5968.72% year-on-year, signaling operational difficulties for the company.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at -3.44, reflecting a substantial 1247.63% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Take Solutions delivered negative returns of -14.41% in the last week, -3.98% in the last 6 months, and -11.06% year-to-date.

Currently, Take Solutions holds a market capitalization of 303.26 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 35.8 & 16.35 respectively.

Take Solutions Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.2116.85-21.63%32.67-59.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.453.51-1.65%1.76+96.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.571.86-15.36%1.24+26.32%
Total Operating Expense122.8217.57+598.89%30.8+298.71%
Operating Income-109.61-0.72-15081.44%1.87-5968.72%
Net Income Before Taxes-110.76-0.95-11510.38%-2.67-4055.9%
Net Income-110.61-2.14-5078.56%-55.78-98.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.44-0.15-2190.97%0.3-1247.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-110.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹13.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.