Take Solutions Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 98.29% YOY

Take Solutions Q4 Results Live : Take Solutions announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 59.58% decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also reported a significant 98.29% increase in losses year-over-year, indicating a challenging period for Take Solutions.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue declined by 21.63% while the loss surged by 5078.56%, showcasing a steep downturn in financial performance.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.65% decrease sequentially but spiked by 96.07% year-on-year, pointing to cost management challenges.
Operating income took a major hit, plummeting by 15081.44% quarter-on-quarter and 5968.72% year-on-year, signaling operational difficulties for the company.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-3.44, reflecting a substantial 1247.63% decrease from the previous year.
In terms of stock performance, Take Solutions delivered negative returns of -14.41% in the last week, -3.98% in the last 6 months, and -11.06% year-to-date.
Currently, Take Solutions holds a market capitalization of ₹303.26 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹35.8 & ₹16.35 respectively.
Take Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.21
|16.85
|-21.63%
|32.67
|-59.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.45
|3.51
|-1.65%
|1.76
|+96.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.57
|1.86
|-15.36%
|1.24
|+26.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|122.82
|17.57
|+598.89%
|30.8
|+298.71%
|Operating Income
|-109.61
|-0.72
|-15081.44%
|1.87
|-5968.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-110.76
|-0.95
|-11510.38%
|-2.67
|-4055.9%
|Net Income
|-110.61
|-2.14
|-5078.56%
|-55.78
|-98.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.44
|-0.15
|-2190.97%
|0.3
|-1247.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-110.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹13.21Cr
