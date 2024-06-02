Take Solutions Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 98.29% YOY

Take Solutions Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 59.58% YoY & loss increased by 98.29% YoY

Take Solutions Q4 Results Live : Take Solutions announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 59.58% decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a significant 98.29% increase in losses year-over-year, indicating a challenging period for Take Solutions.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue declined by 21.63% while the loss surged by 5078.56%, showcasing a steep downturn in financial performance.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.65% decrease sequentially but spiked by 96.07% year-on-year, pointing to cost management challenges.

Operating income took a major hit, plummeting by 15081.44% quarter-on-quarter and 5968.72% year-on-year, signaling operational difficulties for the company.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-3.44, reflecting a substantial 1247.63% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Take Solutions delivered negative returns of -14.41% in the last week, -3.98% in the last 6 months, and -11.06% year-to-date.

Currently, Take Solutions holds a market capitalization of ₹303.26 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹35.8 & ₹16.35 respectively.

Take Solutions Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.21 16.85 -21.63% 32.67 -59.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.45 3.51 -1.65% 1.76 +96.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.57 1.86 -15.36% 1.24 +26.32% Total Operating Expense 122.82 17.57 +598.89% 30.8 +298.71% Operating Income -109.61 -0.72 -15081.44% 1.87 -5968.72% Net Income Before Taxes -110.76 -0.95 -11510.38% -2.67 -4055.9% Net Income -110.61 -2.14 -5078.56% -55.78 -98.29% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.44 -0.15 -2190.97% 0.3 -1247.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-110.61Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹13.21Cr

