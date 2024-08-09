Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Talbros Engineering D Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.78% YOY

Talbros Engineering D Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.78% YOY

Livemint

Talbros Engineering D Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.23% YoY & profit increased by 3.78% YoY

Talbros Engineering D Q1 Results Live

Talbros Engineering D Q1 Results Live : Talbros Engineering D declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.23% & the profit increased by 3.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.74% and the profit increased by 7.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.72% q-o-q & increased by 9.87% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was down by 0.28% q-o-q & increased by 5.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.3 for Q1 which increased by 3.79% Y-o-Y.

Talbros Engineering D has delivered 5.62% return in the last 1 week, 3.66% return in last 6 months and -1.49% YTD return.

Currently the Talbros Engineering D has a market cap of 356.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 975 & 500 respectively.

Talbros Engineering D Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue103.61102.85+0.74%96.62+7.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.938.59-7.72%7.21+9.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.62.47+5.28%2.55+1.96%
Total Operating Expense95.2894.5+0.83%88.74+7.37%
Operating Income8.338.35-0.28%7.89+5.62%
Net Income Before Taxes6.416.06+5.85%6.15+4.34%
Net Income4.724.4+7.26%4.55+3.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.38.78+5.92%8.96+3.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.72Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹103.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.