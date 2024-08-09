Talbros Engineering D Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.78% YOY

Talbros Engineering D Q1 Results Live : Talbros Engineering D declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.23% & the profit increased by 3.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.74% and the profit increased by 7.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.72% q-o-q & increased by 9.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.28% q-o-q & increased by 5.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.3 for Q1 which increased by 3.79% Y-o-Y.
Talbros Engineering D has delivered 5.62% return in the last 1 week, 3.66% return in last 6 months and -1.49% YTD return.
Currently the Talbros Engineering D has a market cap of ₹356.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹975 & ₹500 respectively.
Talbros Engineering D Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|103.61
|102.85
|+0.74%
|96.62
|+7.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.93
|8.59
|-7.72%
|7.21
|+9.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.6
|2.47
|+5.28%
|2.55
|+1.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|95.28
|94.5
|+0.83%
|88.74
|+7.37%
|Operating Income
|8.33
|8.35
|-0.28%
|7.89
|+5.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.41
|6.06
|+5.85%
|6.15
|+4.34%
|Net Income
|4.72
|4.4
|+7.26%
|4.55
|+3.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.3
|8.78
|+5.92%
|8.96
|+3.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.72Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹103.61Cr
