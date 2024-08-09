Talbros Engineering D Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.78% YOY

Talbros Engineering D Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.23% YoY & profit increased by 3.78% YoY

Talbros Engineering D Q1 Results Live : Talbros Engineering D declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.23% & the profit increased by 3.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.74% and the profit increased by 7.26%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.72% q-o-q & increased by 9.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.28% q-o-q & increased by 5.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.3 for Q1 which increased by 3.79% Y-o-Y.

Talbros Engineering D has delivered 5.62% return in the last 1 week, 3.66% return in last 6 months and -1.49% YTD return.

Currently the Talbros Engineering D has a market cap of ₹356.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹975 & ₹500 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talbros Engineering D Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 103.61 102.85 +0.74% 96.62 +7.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.93 8.59 -7.72% 7.21 +9.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.6 2.47 +5.28% 2.55 +1.96% Total Operating Expense 95.28 94.5 +0.83% 88.74 +7.37% Operating Income 8.33 8.35 -0.28% 7.89 +5.62% Net Income Before Taxes 6.41 6.06 +5.85% 6.15 +4.34% Net Income 4.72 4.4 +7.26% 4.55 +3.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.3 8.78 +5.92% 8.96 +3.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.72Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹103.61Cr

