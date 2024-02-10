Talbros Engineering D Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.28% YoY

Talbros Engineering D declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.26% & the profit decreased by 38.28% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.77% and the profit increased by 0.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% q-o-q & increased by 9.81% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 10.51% q-o-q & decreased by 20.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.75 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 38.29% Y-o-Y.

Talbros Engineering D has delivered -5.72% return in the last 1 week, -27.86% return in the last 6 months, and -4.97% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Talbros Engineering D has a market cap of ₹344.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹975 & ₹422.6 respectively.

Talbros Engineering D Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 108.23 102.33 +5.77% 108.51 -0.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.63 7.29 +4.73% 6.95 +9.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.62 2.33 +12.9% 2.3 +14.13% Total Operating Expense 99.39 94.33 +5.37% 97.37 +2.07% Operating Income 8.84 8 +10.51% 11.13 -20.59% Net Income Before Taxes 5.96 5.95 +0.28% 9.68 -38.43% Net Income 4.44 4.44 +0.07% 7.2 -38.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.75 8.74 +0.07% 14.18 -38.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹108.23Cr

