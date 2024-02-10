Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Talbros Engineering D Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.28% YoY

Talbros Engineering D Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.28% YoY

Livemint

Talbros Engineering D Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.26% YoY & profit decreased by 38.28% YoY

Talbros Engineering D Q3 FY24 Results Live

Talbros Engineering D declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.26% & the profit decreased by 38.28% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.77% and the profit increased by 0.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% q-o-q & increased by 9.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.51% q-o-q & decreased by 20.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.75 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 38.29% Y-o-Y.

Talbros Engineering D has delivered -5.72% return in the last 1 week, -27.86% return in the last 6 months, and -4.97% YTD return.

Currently, Talbros Engineering D has a market cap of 344.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 975 & 422.6 respectively.

Talbros Engineering D Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue108.23102.33+5.77%108.51-0.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.637.29+4.73%6.95+9.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.622.33+12.9%2.3+14.13%
Total Operating Expense99.3994.33+5.37%97.37+2.07%
Operating Income8.848+10.51%11.13-20.59%
Net Income Before Taxes5.965.95+0.28%9.68-38.43%
Net Income4.444.44+0.07%7.2-38.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.758.74+0.07%14.18-38.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹108.23Cr

Here's your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech:

