Talbros Engineering D Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 38.28% YoY

Talbros Engineering D declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.26% & the profit decreased by 38.28% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.77% and the profit increased by 0.07%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% q-o-q & increased by 9.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.51% q-o-q & decreased by 20.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.75 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 38.29% Y-o-Y.
Talbros Engineering D has delivered -5.72% return in the last 1 week, -27.86% return in the last 6 months, and -4.97% YTD return.
Currently, Talbros Engineering D has a market cap of ₹344.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹975 & ₹422.6 respectively.
Talbros Engineering D Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|108.23
|102.33
|+5.77%
|108.51
|-0.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.63
|7.29
|+4.73%
|6.95
|+9.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.62
|2.33
|+12.9%
|2.3
|+14.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|99.39
|94.33
|+5.37%
|97.37
|+2.07%
|Operating Income
|8.84
|8
|+10.51%
|11.13
|-20.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.96
|5.95
|+0.28%
|9.68
|-38.43%
|Net Income
|4.44
|4.44
|+0.07%
|7.2
|-38.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.75
|8.74
|+0.07%
|14.18
|-38.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹108.23Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!