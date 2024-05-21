Talbros Engineering D Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.14% YOY

Talbros Engineering D Q4 Results Live : Talbros Engineering D declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.19% & the profit decreased by 6.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.97% and the profit decreased by 0.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.51% q-o-q & decreased by 9.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.53% q-o-q & decreased by 6.96% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.78 for Q4 which decreased by 4.98% Y-o-Y.

Talbros Engineering D has delivered 7.94% return in the last 1 week, -20.38% return in last 6 months and -13.16% YTD return.

Currently the Talbros Engineering D has a market cap of ₹314.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹975 & ₹451.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talbros Engineering D Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 102.85 108.23 -4.97% 106.24 -3.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.59 7.63 +12.51% 9.48 -9.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.47 2.62 -5.92% 2.4 +2.81% Total Operating Expense 94.5 99.39 -4.92% 97.26 -2.84% Operating Income 8.35 8.84 -5.53% 8.98 -6.96% Net Income Before Taxes 6.06 5.96 +1.6% 6.42 -5.68% Net Income 4.4 4.44 -0.9% 4.69 -6.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.78 8.75 +0.34% 9.24 -4.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.4Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹102.85Cr

