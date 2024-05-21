Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Talbros Engineering D Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.14% YOY

Talbros Engineering D Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.14% YOY

Livemint

Talbros Engineering D Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.19% YoY & profit decreased by 6.14% YoY

Talbros Engineering D Q4 Results Live

Talbros Engineering D Q4 Results Live : Talbros Engineering D declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.19% & the profit decreased by 6.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.97% and the profit decreased by 0.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.51% q-o-q & decreased by 9.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.53% q-o-q & decreased by 6.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.78 for Q4 which decreased by 4.98% Y-o-Y.

Talbros Engineering D has delivered 7.94% return in the last 1 week, -20.38% return in last 6 months and -13.16% YTD return.

Currently the Talbros Engineering D has a market cap of 314.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of 975 & 451.6 respectively.

Talbros Engineering D Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue102.85108.23-4.97%106.24-3.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.597.63+12.51%9.48-9.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.472.62-5.92%2.4+2.81%
Total Operating Expense94.599.39-4.92%97.26-2.84%
Operating Income8.358.84-5.53%8.98-6.96%
Net Income Before Taxes6.065.96+1.6%6.42-5.68%
Net Income4.44.44-0.9%4.69-6.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.788.75+0.34%9.24-4.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.4Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹102.85Cr

