Talbros Engineering D Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.14% YOY

Talbros Engineering D Q4 Results Live : Talbros Engineering D declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.19% & the profit decreased by 6.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.97% and the profit decreased by 0.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.51% q-o-q & decreased by 9.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 5.53% q-o-q & decreased by 6.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.78 for Q4 which decreased by 4.98% Y-o-Y.
Talbros Engineering D has delivered 7.94% return in the last 1 week, -20.38% return in last 6 months and -13.16% YTD return.
Currently the Talbros Engineering D has a market cap of ₹314.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹975 & ₹451.6 respectively.
Talbros Engineering D Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|102.85
|108.23
|-4.97%
|106.24
|-3.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.59
|7.63
|+12.51%
|9.48
|-9.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.47
|2.62
|-5.92%
|2.4
|+2.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|94.5
|99.39
|-4.92%
|97.26
|-2.84%
|Operating Income
|8.35
|8.84
|-5.53%
|8.98
|-6.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.06
|5.96
|+1.6%
|6.42
|-5.68%
|Net Income
|4.4
|4.44
|-0.9%
|4.69
|-6.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.78
|8.75
|+0.34%
|9.24
|-4.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.4Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹102.85Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!