Tamboli Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 35.28% YOY

Tamboli Industries Q1 Results Live : Tamboli Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.89% and the profit decreased by 35.28% year-over-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.7% and the profit decreased by 1.59%.
The company reported a significant decline in their Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 36.73% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 40.9% year-over-year (YoY).
Operating income saw a modest increase of 5.72% q-o-q but was down by 20.71% YoY, indicating that the company is facing challenges in maintaining profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹1.41, which represents a decrease of 35.02% compared to the same period last year.
Tamboli Industries has delivered a 1.8% return over the last week, a -9.51% return over the last 6 months, and a -16.48% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting a challenging period for the company's stock performance.
Currently, Tamboli Industries has a market cap of ₹131.74 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹194 and a 52-week low of ₹110.
Tamboli Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.1
|16.93
|-16.7%
|19.29
|-26.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.23
|5.1
|-36.73%
|5.46
|-40.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.27
|1.06
|+20.53%
|1.08
|+17.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.04
|14.98
|-19.63%
|16.69
|-27.85%
|Operating Income
|2.06
|1.95
|+5.72%
|2.6
|-20.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.94
|1.93
|+0.7%
|2.95
|-34.3%
|Net Income
|1.39
|1.42
|-1.59%
|2.15
|-35.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.41
|1.43
|-1.4%
|2.17
|-35.02%
