Tamboli Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 35.28% YOY

Tamboli Industries Q1 Results Live : Tamboli Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.89% and the profit decreased by 35.28% year-over-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.7% and the profit decreased by 1.59%.

The company reported a significant decline in their Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 36.73% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 40.9% year-over-year (YoY).

Operating income saw a modest increase of 5.72% q-o-q but was down by 20.71% YoY, indicating that the company is facing challenges in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹1.41, which represents a decrease of 35.02% compared to the same period last year.

Tamboli Industries has delivered a 1.8% return over the last week, a -9.51% return over the last 6 months, and a -16.48% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

Currently, Tamboli Industries has a market cap of ₹131.74 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹194 and a 52-week low of ₹110.

Tamboli Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.1 16.93 -16.7% 19.29 -26.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.23 5.1 -36.73% 5.46 -40.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.27 1.06 +20.53% 1.08 +17.62% Total Operating Expense 12.04 14.98 -19.63% 16.69 -27.85% Operating Income 2.06 1.95 +5.72% 2.6 -20.71% Net Income Before Taxes 1.94 1.93 +0.7% 2.95 -34.3% Net Income 1.39 1.42 -1.59% 2.15 -35.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.41 1.43 -1.4% 2.17 -35.02%