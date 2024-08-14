Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tamboli Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 35.28% YOY

Tamboli Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 35.28% YOY

Livemint

Tamboli Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 26.89% YoY & profit decreased by 35.28% YoY

Tamboli Industries Q1 Results Live

Tamboli Industries Q1 Results Live : Tamboli Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.89% and the profit decreased by 35.28% year-over-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.7% and the profit decreased by 1.59%.

The company reported a significant decline in their Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 36.73% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 40.9% year-over-year (YoY).

Operating income saw a modest increase of 5.72% q-o-q but was down by 20.71% YoY, indicating that the company is facing challenges in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is 1.41, which represents a decrease of 35.02% compared to the same period last year.

Tamboli Industries has delivered a 1.8% return over the last week, a -9.51% return over the last 6 months, and a -16.48% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

Currently, Tamboli Industries has a market cap of 131.74 Cr with a 52-week high of 194 and a 52-week low of 110.

Tamboli Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.116.93-16.7%19.29-26.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.235.1-36.73%5.46-40.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.271.06+20.53%1.08+17.62%
Total Operating Expense12.0414.98-19.63%16.69-27.85%
Operating Income2.061.95+5.72%2.6-20.71%
Net Income Before Taxes1.941.93+0.7%2.95-34.3%
Net Income1.391.42-1.59%2.15-35.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.411.43-1.4%2.17-35.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.39Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

