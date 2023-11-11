Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tamboli Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 44.07% YOY

Tamboli Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 44.07% YOY

Livemint

Tamboli Industries Q2 FY24 Results

Tamboli Industries, a leading company in the industry, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The company witnessed a decline in their topline by 11.28% compared to the same quarter last year. Furthermore, the profit also decreased by 44.07% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tamboli Industries experienced a slight decline in revenue by 0.8% and a decrease in profit by 20.78%.

One of the contributing factors to the decline in profitability was the increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 1.05% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 1.65% YoY.

The operating income also saw a decrease of 11.3% compared to the previous quarter and a significant decline of 46.36% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 was recorded at 1.72, reflecting a decrease of 44.16% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Tamboli Industries delivered a negative return of -5.58% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown strong returns of 41.03% in the past 6 months and 59.03% year-to-date.

As of now, Tamboli Industries has a market capitalization of 159.41 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 194 and 95.25 respectively.

Tamboli Industries Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19.1419.29-0.8%21.57-11.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.525.46+1.05%5.43+1.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.121.08+3.14%1.05+6.43%
Total Operating Expense16.8316.69+0.84%17.26-2.53%
Operating Income2.312.6-11.3%4.31-46.36%
Net Income Before Taxes2.452.95-17.09%4.54-46.01%
Net Income1.712.15-20.78%3.05-44.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.722.17-20.74%3.08-44.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.71Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹19.14Cr

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
