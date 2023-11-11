Tamboli Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 44.07% YOY
Tamboli Industries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 11.28% YoY & profit decreased by 44.07% YoY
Tamboli Industries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 11.28% YoY & profit decreased by 44.07% YoY
Tamboli Industries, a leading company in the industry, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The company witnessed a decline in their topline by 11.28% compared to the same quarter last year. Furthermore, the profit also decreased by 44.07% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Tamboli Industries experienced a slight decline in revenue by 0.8% and a decrease in profit by 20.78%.
One of the contributing factors to the decline in profitability was the increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 1.05% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 1.65% YoY.
The operating income also saw a decrease of 11.3% compared to the previous quarter and a significant decline of 46.36% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 was recorded at ₹1.72, reflecting a decrease of 44.16% YoY.
In terms of market performance, Tamboli Industries delivered a negative return of -5.58% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown strong returns of 41.03% in the past 6 months and 59.03% year-to-date.
As of now, Tamboli Industries has a market capitalization of ₹159.41 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹194 and ₹95.25 respectively.
Tamboli Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.14
|19.29
|-0.8%
|21.57
|-11.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.52
|5.46
|+1.05%
|5.43
|+1.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.12
|1.08
|+3.14%
|1.05
|+6.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.83
|16.69
|+0.84%
|17.26
|-2.53%
|Operating Income
|2.31
|2.6
|-11.3%
|4.31
|-46.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.45
|2.95
|-17.09%
|4.54
|-46.01%
|Net Income
|1.71
|2.15
|-20.78%
|3.05
|-44.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.72
|2.17
|-20.74%
|3.08
|-44.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.71Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹19.14Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.