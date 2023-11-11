Tamboli Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 44.07% YOY

Tamboli Industries, a leading company in the industry, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The company witnessed a decline in their topline by 11.28% compared to the same quarter last year. Furthermore, the profit also decreased by 44.07% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tamboli Industries experienced a slight decline in revenue by 0.8% and a decrease in profit by 20.78%.

One of the contributing factors to the decline in profitability was the increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 1.05% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 1.65% YoY.

The operating income also saw a decrease of 11.3% compared to the previous quarter and a significant decline of 46.36% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 was recorded at ₹1.72, reflecting a decrease of 44.16% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Tamboli Industries delivered a negative return of -5.58% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown strong returns of 41.03% in the past 6 months and 59.03% year-to-date.

As of now, Tamboli Industries has a market capitalization of ₹159.41 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹194 and ₹95.25 respectively.

Tamboli Industries Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.14 19.29 -0.8% 21.57 -11.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.52 5.46 +1.05% 5.43 +1.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.12 1.08 +3.14% 1.05 +6.43% Total Operating Expense 16.83 16.69 +0.84% 17.26 -2.53% Operating Income 2.31 2.6 -11.3% 4.31 -46.36% Net Income Before Taxes 2.45 2.95 -17.09% 4.54 -46.01% Net Income 1.71 2.15 -20.78% 3.05 -44.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.72 2.17 -20.74% 3.08 -44.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.71Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹19.14Cr

