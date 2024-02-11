Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tamboli Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 36.88% YOY

Tamboli Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tamboli Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.92% & the profit decreased by 36.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.75% and the profit increased by 31.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 7.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18% q-o-q & decreased by 30.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.27 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.77% Y-o-Y.

Tamboli Industries has delivered 1.43% return in the last 1 week, 13.11% return in last 6 months and -6.42% YTD return.

Currently the Tamboli Industries has a market cap of 147.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of 194 & 97.3 respectively.

Tamboli Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19.6619.14+2.75%22.84-13.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.335.52-3.46%4.96+7.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.121.12+0.01%1.14-2.45%
Total Operating Expense16.9416.83+0.66%18.91-10.46%
Operating Income2.732.31+18%3.93-30.58%
Net Income Before Taxes3.32.45+34.55%4.84-31.9%
Net Income2.251.71+31.66%3.56-36.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.271.72+31.98%3.59-36.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.25Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹19.66Cr

