Tamboli Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 36.88% YOY

Tamboli Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.92% & the profit decreased by 36.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.75% and the profit increased by 31.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 7.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 18% q-o-q & decreased by 30.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.27 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.77% Y-o-Y.
Tamboli Industries has delivered 1.43% return in the last 1 week, 13.11% return in last 6 months and -6.42% YTD return.
Currently the Tamboli Industries has a market cap of ₹147.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹194 & ₹97.3 respectively.
Tamboli Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.66
|19.14
|+2.75%
|22.84
|-13.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.33
|5.52
|-3.46%
|4.96
|+7.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.12
|1.12
|+0.01%
|1.14
|-2.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.94
|16.83
|+0.66%
|18.91
|-10.46%
|Operating Income
|2.73
|2.31
|+18%
|3.93
|-30.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.3
|2.45
|+34.55%
|4.84
|-31.9%
|Net Income
|2.25
|1.71
|+31.66%
|3.56
|-36.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.27
|1.72
|+31.98%
|3.59
|-36.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.25Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹19.66Cr
