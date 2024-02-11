Tamboli Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 36.88% YOY

Tamboli Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.92% & the profit decreased by 36.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.75% and the profit increased by 31.66%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 7.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18% q-o-q & decreased by 30.58% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.27 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.77% Y-o-Y.

Tamboli Industries has delivered 1.43% return in the last 1 week, 13.11% return in last 6 months and -6.42% YTD return.

Currently the Tamboli Industries has a market cap of ₹147.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹194 & ₹97.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamboli Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.66 19.14 +2.75% 22.84 -13.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.33 5.52 -3.46% 4.96 +7.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.12 1.12 +0.01% 1.14 -2.45% Total Operating Expense 16.94 16.83 +0.66% 18.91 -10.46% Operating Income 2.73 2.31 +18% 3.93 -30.58% Net Income Before Taxes 3.3 2.45 +34.55% 4.84 -31.9% Net Income 2.25 1.71 +31.66% 3.56 -36.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.27 1.72 +31.98% 3.59 -36.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.25Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹19.66Cr

