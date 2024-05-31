Tamboli Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.19% YOY

Tamboli Industries Q4 Results Live : Tamboli Industries announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a 12.99% increase in revenue and a significant 45.19% rise in profit Year-on-Year (YoY).
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 13.89% decline in revenue and a 36.95% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 4.25% decrease quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but a 6.64% increase Year-on-Year (YoY).
Operating income also saw a decline of 28.34% QoQ, despite a 10.01% increase YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.43, marking a 15.76% increase YoY.
Tamboli Industries' stock performance in the market has not been favorable, with -6.55% return in the last week, -19.22% return in the last 6 months, and -18.33% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
As of now, Tamboli Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹128.81 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹194 and ₹117 respectively.
Tamboli Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.93
|19.66
|-13.89%
|14.98
|+12.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.1
|5.33
|-4.25%
|4.78
|+6.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.06
|1.12
|-5.4%
|1.14
|-7.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.98
|16.94
|-11.57%
|13.21
|+13.39%
|Operating Income
|1.95
|2.73
|-28.34%
|1.78
|+10.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.93
|3.3
|-41.52%
|1.52
|+26.84%
|Net Income
|1.42
|2.25
|-36.95%
|0.98
|+45.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.43
|2.27
|-37%
|1.24
|+15.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.42Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.93Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!