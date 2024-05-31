Tamboli Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.19% YOY

Tamboli Industries Q4 Results Live : Tamboli Industries announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a 12.99% increase in revenue and a significant 45.19% rise in profit Year-on-Year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 13.89% decline in revenue and a 36.95% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 4.25% decrease quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but a 6.64% increase Year-on-Year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also saw a decline of 28.34% QoQ, despite a 10.01% increase YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.43, marking a 15.76% increase YoY.

Tamboli Industries' stock performance in the market has not been favorable, with -6.55% return in the last week, -19.22% return in the last 6 months, and -18.33% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Tamboli Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹128.81 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹194 and ₹117 respectively.

Tamboli Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.93 19.66 -13.89% 14.98 +12.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.1 5.33 -4.25% 4.78 +6.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.06 1.12 -5.4% 1.14 -7.24% Total Operating Expense 14.98 16.94 -11.57% 13.21 +13.39% Operating Income 1.95 2.73 -28.34% 1.78 +10.01% Net Income Before Taxes 1.93 3.3 -41.52% 1.52 +26.84% Net Income 1.42 2.25 -36.95% 0.98 +45.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.43 2.27 -37% 1.24 +15.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.42Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹16.93Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!