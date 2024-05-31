Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tamboli Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.19% YOY

Tamboli Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.19% YOY

Livemint

Tamboli Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.99% YoY & profit increased by 45.19% YoY

Tamboli Industries Q4 Results Live

Tamboli Industries Q4 Results Live : Tamboli Industries announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a 12.99% increase in revenue and a significant 45.19% rise in profit Year-on-Year (YoY).

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 13.89% decline in revenue and a 36.95% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 4.25% decrease quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but a 6.64% increase Year-on-Year (YoY).

Operating income also saw a decline of 28.34% QoQ, despite a 10.01% increase YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 1.43, marking a 15.76% increase YoY.

Tamboli Industries' stock performance in the market has not been favorable, with -6.55% return in the last week, -19.22% return in the last 6 months, and -18.33% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Tamboli Industries holds a market capitalization of 128.81 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 194 and 117 respectively.

Tamboli Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.9319.66-13.89%14.98+12.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.15.33-4.25%4.78+6.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.061.12-5.4%1.14-7.24%
Total Operating Expense14.9816.94-11.57%13.21+13.39%
Operating Income1.952.73-28.34%1.78+10.01%
Net Income Before Taxes1.933.3-41.52%1.52+26.84%
Net Income1.422.25-36.95%0.98+45.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.432.27-37%1.24+15.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.42Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.93Cr

