Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q3 Results 2025:Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 9.28% and the loss came at ₹42.89cr. It is noteworthy that Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers had declared a profit of ₹16.2cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.01% q-o-q but decreased by 15.79% Y-o-Y, reflecting a mixed performance in cost management during the quarter.
The operating income was down by 145.42% q-o-q and decreased by 136.04% Y-o-Y, indicating significant challenges in profitability for the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-6.2 for Q3, which represents a drastic decrease of 364.96% Y-o-Y.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers has delivered -10.88% return in the last 1 week, -36.41% return in the last 6 months, and -22.61% YTD return, reflecting a challenging market environment.
Currently, the Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers has a market cap of ₹1010.86 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹300.95 & ₹145 respectively.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1125.73
|914.59
|+23.09%
|1240.86
|-9.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|172.42
|170.7
|+1.01%
|204.75
|-15.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|76.45
|75.89
|+0.74%
|75.4
|+1.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|1147.99
|865.58
|+32.63%
|1179.09
|-2.64%
|Operating Income
|-22.26
|49.01
|-145.42%
|61.77
|-136.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-64.64
|5.05
|-1380%
|23.3
|-377.42%
|Net Income
|-42.89
|2.59
|-1755.98%
|16.2
|-364.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-6.2
|0.37
|-1775.68%
|2.34
|-364.96%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
