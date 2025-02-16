Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹42.89Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.28% YoY

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q3 Results 2025:Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 9.28% and the loss came at ₹42.89cr. It is noteworthy that Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers had declared a profit of ₹16.2cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.01% q-o-q but decreased by 15.79% Y-o-Y, reflecting a mixed performance in cost management during the quarter.

The operating income was down by 145.42% q-o-q and decreased by 136.04% Y-o-Y, indicating significant challenges in profitability for the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-6.2 for Q3, which represents a drastic decrease of 364.96% Y-o-Y.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers has delivered -10.88% return in the last 1 week, -36.41% return in the last 6 months, and -22.61% YTD return, reflecting a challenging market environment.

Currently, the Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers has a market cap of ₹1010.86 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹300.95 & ₹145 respectively.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1125.73 914.59 +23.09% 1240.86 -9.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 172.42 170.7 +1.01% 204.75 -15.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 76.45 75.89 +0.74% 75.4 +1.39% Total Operating Expense 1147.99 865.58 +32.63% 1179.09 -2.64% Operating Income -22.26 49.01 -145.42% 61.77 -136.04% Net Income Before Taxes -64.64 5.05 -1380% 23.3 -377.42% Net Income -42.89 2.59 -1755.98% 16.2 -364.75% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.2 0.37 -1775.68% 2.34 -364.96%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.