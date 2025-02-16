Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹42.89Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.28% YoY

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q3 Results 2025:Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 9.28% and the loss came at 42.89cr. It is noteworthy that Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers had declared a profit of 16.2cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.01% q-o-q but decreased by 15.79% Y-o-Y, reflecting a mixed performance in cost management during the quarter.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 145.42% q-o-q and decreased by 136.04% Y-o-Y, indicating significant challenges in profitability for the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -6.2 for Q3, which represents a drastic decrease of 364.96% Y-o-Y.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers has delivered -10.88% return in the last 1 week, -36.41% return in the last 6 months, and -22.61% YTD return, reflecting a challenging market environment.

Currently, the Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers has a market cap of 1010.86 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 300.95 & 145 respectively.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1125.73914.59+23.09%1240.86-9.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total172.42170.7+1.01%204.75-15.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization76.4575.89+0.74%75.4+1.39%
Total Operating Expense1147.99865.58+32.63%1179.09-2.64%
Operating Income-22.2649.01-145.42%61.77-136.04%
Net Income Before Taxes-64.645.05-1380%23.3-377.42%
Net Income-42.892.59-1755.98%16.2-364.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.20.37-1775.68%2.34-364.96%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-42.89Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1125.73Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
