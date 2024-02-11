Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 82.73% YOY

Tamilnadu Petroproducts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.25% & the profit decreased by 82.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.28% and the profit decreased by 74.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 105.4% q-o-q & decreased by 102.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.77 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.33% Y-o-Y.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts has delivered 3.93% return in the last 1 week, 31.14% return in last 6 months and 5.38% YTD return.

Currently the Tamilnadu Petroproducts has a market cap of ₹951 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹114 & ₹68.35 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 345.88 433.89 -20.28% 510.56 -32.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.15 12.57 -3.34% 11.71 +3.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.28 4.77 +31.66% 5.21 +20.54% Total Operating Expense 346.71 418.51 -17.16% 482.72 -28.18% Operating Income -0.83 15.38 -105.4% 27.84 -102.98% Net Income Before Taxes 5.69 23.43 -75.71% 30.81 -81.53% Net Income 4.54 17.81 -74.51% 26.29 -82.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.77 1.98 -10.53% 2.92 -39.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.54Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹345.88Cr

