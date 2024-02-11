Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 82.73% YOY

Tamilnadu Petroproducts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.25% & the profit decreased by 82.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.28% and the profit decreased by 74.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.76% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 105.4% q-o-q & decreased by 102.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.77 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.33% Y-o-Y.
Tamilnadu Petroproducts has delivered 3.93% return in the last 1 week, 31.14% return in last 6 months and 5.38% YTD return.
Currently the Tamilnadu Petroproducts has a market cap of ₹951 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹114 & ₹68.35 respectively.
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|345.88
|433.89
|-20.28%
|510.56
|-32.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.15
|12.57
|-3.34%
|11.71
|+3.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.28
|4.77
|+31.66%
|5.21
|+20.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|346.71
|418.51
|-17.16%
|482.72
|-28.18%
|Operating Income
|-0.83
|15.38
|-105.4%
|27.84
|-102.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.69
|23.43
|-75.71%
|30.81
|-81.53%
|Net Income
|4.54
|17.81
|-74.51%
|26.29
|-82.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.77
|1.98
|-10.53%
|2.92
|-39.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.54Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹345.88Cr
