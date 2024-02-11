Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 82.73% YOY

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 82.73% YOY

Livemint

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 32.25% YoY & profit decreased by 82.73% YoY

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tamilnadu Petroproducts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.25% & the profit decreased by 82.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.28% and the profit decreased by 74.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 105.4% q-o-q & decreased by 102.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.77 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.33% Y-o-Y.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts has delivered 3.93% return in the last 1 week, 31.14% return in last 6 months and 5.38% YTD return.

Currently the Tamilnadu Petroproducts has a market cap of 951 Cr and 52wk high/low of 114 & 68.35 respectively.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue345.88433.89-20.28%510.56-32.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.1512.57-3.34%11.71+3.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.284.77+31.66%5.21+20.54%
Total Operating Expense346.71418.51-17.16%482.72-28.18%
Operating Income-0.8315.38-105.4%27.84-102.98%
Net Income Before Taxes5.6923.43-75.71%30.81-81.53%
Net Income4.5417.81-74.51%26.29-82.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.771.98-10.53%2.92-39.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.54Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹345.88Cr

