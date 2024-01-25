Tanfac Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 37.98% YOY

Tanfac Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.11% & the profit decreased by 37.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.87% and the profit decreased by 11.36%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.72% q-o-q & increased by 32.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 8.03% q-o-q & decreased by 38.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.1 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 38% Y-o-Y.
Tanfac Industries has delivered -8.88% return in the last 1 week, 21.19% return in last 6 months and -12.54% YTD return.
Currently the Tanfac Industries has a market cap of ₹2147.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2778.7 & ₹875 respectively.
Tanfac Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|87.78
|81.37
|+7.87%
|98.75
|-11.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.7
|5.02
|+13.72%
|4.31
|+32.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.79
|1.71
|+4.22%
|1.61
|+10.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|74.98
|67.45
|+11.15%
|77.88
|-3.72%
|Operating Income
|12.8
|13.92
|-8.03%
|20.88
|-38.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.62
|15.32
|-11.04%
|21.62
|-36.99%
|Net Income
|10.08
|11.37
|-11.36%
|16.25
|-37.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.1
|11.4
|-11.4%
|16.29
|-38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹87.78Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!