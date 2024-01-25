Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tanfac Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 37.98% YOY

Tanfac Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 37.98% YOY

Livemint

Tanfac Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.11% YoY & profit decreased by 37.98% YoY

Tanfac Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tanfac Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.11% & the profit decreased by 37.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.87% and the profit decreased by 11.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.72% q-o-q & increased by 32.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.03% q-o-q & decreased by 38.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.1 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 38% Y-o-Y.

Tanfac Industries has delivered -8.88% return in the last 1 week, 21.19% return in last 6 months and -12.54% YTD return.

Currently the Tanfac Industries has a market cap of 2147.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2778.7 & 875 respectively.

Tanfac Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue87.7881.37+7.87%98.75-11.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.75.02+13.72%4.31+32.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.791.71+4.22%1.61+10.83%
Total Operating Expense74.9867.45+11.15%77.88-3.72%
Operating Income12.813.92-8.03%20.88-38.68%
Net Income Before Taxes13.6215.32-11.04%21.62-36.99%
Net Income10.0811.37-11.36%16.25-37.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.111.4-11.4%16.29-38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹87.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.