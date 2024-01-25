Tanfac Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 37.98% YOY

Tanfac Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.11% & the profit decreased by 37.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.87% and the profit decreased by 11.36%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.72% q-o-q & increased by 32.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.03% q-o-q & decreased by 38.68% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹10.1 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 38% Y-o-Y.

Tanfac Industries has delivered -8.88% return in the last 1 week, 21.19% return in last 6 months and -12.54% YTD return.

Currently the Tanfac Industries has a market cap of ₹2147.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2778.7 & ₹875 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tanfac Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 87.78 81.37 +7.87% 98.75 -11.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.7 5.02 +13.72% 4.31 +32.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.79 1.71 +4.22% 1.61 +10.83% Total Operating Expense 74.98 67.45 +11.15% 77.88 -3.72% Operating Income 12.8 13.92 -8.03% 20.88 -38.68% Net Income Before Taxes 13.62 15.32 -11.04% 21.62 -36.99% Net Income 10.08 11.37 -11.36% 16.25 -37.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.1 11.4 -11.4% 16.29 -38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹87.78Cr

