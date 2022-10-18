Tanishq expects omnichannel sales in FY23 to double from the previous year

In FY22, it recorded sales of ₹1,100 crore through a combination of orders placed on its site as well as leads generated online that were converted in stores. “Digital continues to be a strong story. We continue to get good traction and growth on our website visitors. Until last year or so we were seeing 2-2.1 million monthly unique visitors on our site, but now we are seeing 3 million," said Ajoy Chawla, chief executive, jewellery division, Titan Co.