Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tanla Platforms Q1 profit soars 35% to 135.40 crore

Tanla Platforms Q1 profit soars 35% to 135.40 crore

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:44 PM IST Livemint

Shares of Tanla Platforms on Thursday closed at 1,119.95, up 0.43%.

Tanla Platforms logo.

Tanla Platforms Limited, India’s largest CPaaS provider, on Thursday said its profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased by 35% year-on-year to 135.40 crore.

Tanla Platforms Limited, India’s largest CPaaS provider, on Thursday said its profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased by 35% year-on-year to 135.40 crore.

Revenue for the April–June quarter rose by 14% year-on-year to 911.10 crore, said Tanla Platforms in an exchange filing.

Revenue for the April–June quarter rose by 14% year-on-year to 911.10 crore, said Tanla Platforms in an exchange filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“We have delivered strong growth across both Digital Platforms and Enterprise Communications business. Our strategic bets are giving us tremendous scale and reach to enterprises, while continuing to have an incredible innovation engine," said Uday Reddy, founder chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited.

The company reported the gross profit at 241.30 crore. Its gross margin stood at 26.5%.

Tanla Platforms said its earnings per share increased by 36% year-on-year to 10.07.

Its ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the June quarter stood at 182.20 crore.

Shares of Tanla Platforms on Thursday closed at 1,119.95, up 0.43%.

On June 9, Tanla had said it will acquire peer ValueFirst and its subsidiaries in an all-cash deal ranging up to 395 crore.

“Acquisition of ValueFirst will further strengthen our undisputed market leadership in India. We only believe in purposeful acquisitions and have had an incredible track record with Karix acquisition, which has seen 20 times EBITDA growth over the last 5 years. I am confident we will embark on a similar journey with ValueFirst to unlock massive value," Uday Reddy had said.

It will acquire 100% stake in ValueFirst Digital Media Private Limited from US-headquartered Twilio for an all-cash consideration of $42 million, subject to upward closing adjustments in the range of $2.5-3.5 million, Tanla had said in a filing.

The acquisition is expected to close in July 2023.

It will also acquire ValueFirst Middle East FZC for a cumulative consideration of 20 crore through a combination of primary investment and a secondary purchase from the existing shareholders, subject to closing conditions, according to the filing.

The acquisition of ValueFirst Middle East FZC is expected to close by September 2023.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 10:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.