Tanla Platforms Q1 profit soars 35% to 135.40 crore

Tanla Platforms Q1 profit soars 35% to ₹135.40 crore1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Shares of Tanla Platforms on Thursday closed at ₹1,119.95, up 0.43%.
Tanla Platforms Limited, India’s largest CPaaS provider, on Thursday said its profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased by 35% year-on-year to ₹135.40 crore.
Revenue for the April–June quarter rose by 14% year-on-year to ₹911.10 crore, said Tanla Platforms in an exchange filing.
“We have delivered strong growth across both Digital Platforms and Enterprise Communications business. Our strategic bets are giving us tremendous scale and reach to enterprises, while continuing to have an incredible innovation engine," said Uday Reddy, founder chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited.
The company reported the gross profit at ₹241.30 crore. Its gross margin stood at 26.5%.
Tanla Platforms said its earnings per share increased by 36% year-on-year to ₹ 10.07.
Its ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the June quarter stood at ₹182.20 crore.
On June 9, Tanla had said it will acquire peer ValueFirst and its subsidiaries in an all-cash deal ranging up to ₹395 crore.
“Acquisition of ValueFirst will further strengthen our undisputed market leadership in India. We only believe in purposeful acquisitions and have had an incredible track record with Karix acquisition, which has seen 20 times EBITDA growth over the last 5 years. I am confident we will embark on a similar journey with ValueFirst to unlock massive value," Uday Reddy had said.
It will acquire 100% stake in ValueFirst Digital Media Private Limited from US-headquartered Twilio for an all-cash consideration of $42 million, subject to upward closing adjustments in the range of $2.5-3.5 million, Tanla had said in a filing.
The acquisition is expected to close in July 2023.
It will also acquire ValueFirst Middle East FZC for a cumulative consideration of ₹20 crore through a combination of primary investment and a secondary purchase from the existing shareholders, subject to closing conditions, according to the filing.
The acquisition of ValueFirst Middle East FZC is expected to close by September 2023.