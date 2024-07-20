Tanla Platforms Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.3% YOY

Tanla Platforms Q1 Results Live : Tanla Platforms announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 10% increase in revenue and a 4.3% rise in profit year-over-year.

While compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.33%, but the profit surged by 8.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a 5.36% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 43.92% rise year-on-year.

Operating income also showed a positive trend with a 20.56% increase from the previous quarter and a marginal 0.04% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹10.49, marking a 4.17% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Tanla Platforms delivered 6.22% in the last 1 week, but faced -13.94% and -9.28% returns in the last 6 months and year-to-date respectively.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹13352.54 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1317.95 & ₹782.05.

Analysts covering Tanla Platforms have given a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024 also being Strong Buy.

Tanla Platforms Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1002.2 1005.52 -0.33% 911.11 +10% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 55.52 52.7 +5.36% 38.58 +43.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.71 22.86 -0.67% 16.45 +37.99% Total Operating Expense 836.36 867.95 -3.64% 745.33 +12.21% Operating Income 165.85 137.57 +20.56% 165.78 +0.04% Net Income Before Taxes 173.89 161.91 +7.4% 169.99 +2.3% Net Income 141.22 130.23 +8.44% 135.4 +4.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.49 9.67 +8.48% 10.07 +4.17%