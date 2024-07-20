Tanla Platforms Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.3% YOY

Tanla Platforms Q1 Results Live : Tanla Platforms announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 10% increase in revenue and a 4.3% rise in profit year-over-year.
While compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.33%, but the profit surged by 8.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a 5.36% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 43.92% rise year-on-year.
Operating income also showed a positive trend with a 20.56% increase from the previous quarter and a marginal 0.04% rise year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹10.49, marking a 4.17% increase year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Tanla Platforms delivered 6.22% in the last 1 week, but faced -13.94% and -9.28% returns in the last 6 months and year-to-date respectively.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹13352.54 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1317.95 & ₹782.05.
Analysts covering Tanla Platforms have given a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024 also being Strong Buy.
Tanla Platforms Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1002.2
|1005.52
|-0.33%
|911.11
|+10%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|55.52
|52.7
|+5.36%
|38.58
|+43.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.71
|22.86
|-0.67%
|16.45
|+37.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|836.36
|867.95
|-3.64%
|745.33
|+12.21%
|Operating Income
|165.85
|137.57
|+20.56%
|165.78
|+0.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|173.89
|161.91
|+7.4%
|169.99
|+2.3%
|Net Income
|141.22
|130.23
|+8.44%
|135.4
|+4.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.49
|9.67
|+8.48%
|10.07
|+4.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹141.22Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1002.2Cr
