Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tanla Platforms Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.3% YOY

Tanla Platforms Q1 Results Live

Tanla Platforms Q1 Results Live : Tanla Platforms announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 10% increase in revenue and a 4.3% rise in profit year-over-year.

While compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.33%, but the profit surged by 8.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a 5.36% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 43.92% rise year-on-year.

Operating income also showed a positive trend with a 20.56% increase from the previous quarter and a marginal 0.04% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 10.49, marking a 4.17% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Tanla Platforms delivered 6.22% in the last 1 week, but faced -13.94% and -9.28% returns in the last 6 months and year-to-date respectively.

The company currently holds a market cap of 13352.54 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1317.95 & 782.05.

Analysts covering Tanla Platforms have given a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024 also being Strong Buy.

Tanla Platforms Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1002.21005.52-0.33%911.11+10%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total55.5252.7+5.36%38.58+43.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.7122.86-0.67%16.45+37.99%
Total Operating Expense836.36867.95-3.64%745.33+12.21%
Operating Income165.85137.57+20.56%165.78+0.04%
Net Income Before Taxes173.89161.91+7.4%169.99+2.3%
Net Income141.22130.23+8.44%135.4+4.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.499.67+8.48%10.07+4.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹141.22Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1002.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

