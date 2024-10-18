Tanla Platforms Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.66% YoY

Tanla Platforms Q2 Results Live : Tanla Platforms declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a decrease of 0.78% year-over-year, while profit experienced a sharper decline of 8.66%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also declined slightly by 0.15%, with profit dropping by 7.8%.

The company reported a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which surged by 13.65% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 26.92% year-over-year. This rise in expenses contributed to the decline in operating income, which fell by 8.37% compared to the last quarter and decreased by 12.76% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.67, reflecting a decrease of 8.77% year-over-year. This decline in profitability has raised concerns among investors, as Tanla Platforms has delivered a -0.49% return in the last week, a -8.05% return over the past six months, and a staggering -21.71% year-to-date.

Despite the recent challenges, Tanla Platforms currently boasts a market cap of ₹11,531.75 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1,248 and a low of ₹782.05. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, as of 18 Oct, 2024, with one analyst covering the company giving a 'Strong Buy' rating, leading to a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy'.

Tanla Platforms Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1000.72 1002.2 -0.15% 1008.59 -0.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.1 55.52 +13.65% 49.72 +26.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.44 22.71 +3.24% 22.59 +3.77% Total Operating Expense 848.76 836.36 +1.48% 834.4 +1.72% Operating Income 151.97 165.85 -8.37% 174.2 -12.76% Net Income Before Taxes 160.72 173.89 -7.57% 178.72 -10.07% Net Income 130.21 141.22 -7.8% 142.55 -8.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.67 10.49 -7.82% 10.6 -8.77%