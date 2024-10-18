Tanla Platforms Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.66% YoY

Tanla Platforms Q2 Results Live : Tanla Platforms declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a decrease of 0.78% year-over-year, while profit experienced a sharper decline of 8.66%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also declined slightly by 0.15%, with profit dropping by 7.8%.
The company reported a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which surged by 13.65% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 26.92% year-over-year. This rise in expenses contributed to the decline in operating income, which fell by 8.37% compared to the last quarter and decreased by 12.76% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.67, reflecting a decrease of 8.77% year-over-year. This decline in profitability has raised concerns among investors, as Tanla Platforms has delivered a -0.49% return in the last week, a -8.05% return over the past six months, and a staggering -21.71% year-to-date.
Despite the recent challenges, Tanla Platforms currently boasts a market cap of ₹11,531.75 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1,248 and a low of ₹782.05. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, as of 18 Oct, 2024, with one analyst covering the company giving a 'Strong Buy' rating, leading to a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy'.
Tanla Platforms Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1000.72
|1002.2
|-0.15%
|1008.59
|-0.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.1
|55.52
|+13.65%
|49.72
|+26.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.44
|22.71
|+3.24%
|22.59
|+3.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|848.76
|836.36
|+1.48%
|834.4
|+1.72%
|Operating Income
|151.97
|165.85
|-8.37%
|174.2
|-12.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|160.72
|173.89
|-7.57%
|178.72
|-10.07%
|Net Income
|130.21
|141.22
|-7.8%
|142.55
|-8.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.67
|10.49
|-7.82%
|10.6
|-8.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹130.21Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1000.72Cr
