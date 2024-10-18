Hello User
Tanla Platforms Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.66% YoY

Tanla Platforms Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.66% YoY

Livemint

Tanla Platforms Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.78% YoY & profit decreased by 8.66% YoY.

Tanla Platforms Q2 Results Live

Tanla Platforms Q2 Results Live : Tanla Platforms declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a decrease of 0.78% year-over-year, while profit experienced a sharper decline of 8.66%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also declined slightly by 0.15%, with profit dropping by 7.8%.

The company reported a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which surged by 13.65% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 26.92% year-over-year. This rise in expenses contributed to the decline in operating income, which fell by 8.37% compared to the last quarter and decreased by 12.76% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.67, reflecting a decrease of 8.77% year-over-year. This decline in profitability has raised concerns among investors, as Tanla Platforms has delivered a -0.49% return in the last week, a -8.05% return over the past six months, and a staggering -21.71% year-to-date.

Despite the recent challenges, Tanla Platforms currently boasts a market cap of 11,531.75 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1,248 and a low of 782.05. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, as of 18 Oct, 2024, with one analyst covering the company giving a 'Strong Buy' rating, leading to a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy'.

Tanla Platforms Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1000.721002.2-0.15%1008.59-0.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.155.52+13.65%49.72+26.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.4422.71+3.24%22.59+3.77%
Total Operating Expense848.76836.36+1.48%834.4+1.72%
Operating Income151.97165.85-8.37%174.2-12.76%
Net Income Before Taxes160.72173.89-7.57%178.72-10.07%
Net Income130.21141.22-7.8%142.55-8.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.6710.49-7.82%10.6-8.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹130.21Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1000.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

