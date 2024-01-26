Tanla Platforms Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 20.27% YoY

Tanla Platforms, a leading technology company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The topline of Tanla Platforms has increased by 15.29% YoY, indicating strong growth in their business operations. Additionally, the profit of the company has also risen by 20.27% YoY, reflecting their ability to generate higher returns.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there has been a slight decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue has decreased by 0.6% and the profit has decreased by 1.69%. This could be attributed to various factors affecting the company's performance during the quarter.

One of the major contributors to the increase in expenses for Tanla Platforms is the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses have increased by 6.21% compared to the previous quarter and by 47.02% YoY. This indicates that the company has been investing in its operations and expansion.

On the other hand, the operating income of Tanla Platforms has shown a mixed trend. It has decreased by 2.74% compared to the previous quarter but has increased by 21.75% YoY. This indicates that the company's overall operational performance has improved over the year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹10.42, showing a growth of 21.45% YoY. This indicates that the company has been able to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Tanla Platforms has delivered negative returns over various time periods. The company has experienced a -11.51% return in the last 1 week, a -15.33% return in the last 6 months, and a -4.13% year-to-date (YTD) return. Investors should take these factors into consideration when analyzing the stock's potential.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, there is positive sentiment among analysts covering Tanla Platforms. Out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. This indicates that the company is viewed favorably by market experts.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, is to Strong Buy Tanla Platforms. This suggests that the majority of analysts believe in the company's growth prospects and recommend investors to consider buying the stock.

Furthermore, Tanla Platforms has announced an interim dividend of ₹6.0. The record date for the dividend is 05 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will also be on 05 Feb, 2024. This indicates that the company is committed to rewarding its shareholders through regular dividend payments.

In summary, Tanla Platforms has reported positive Q3 FY24 results with an increase in both revenue and profit. The company has also shown growth in operating income and EPS. However, there has been a decline in revenue and profit compared to the previous quarter. Investors should consider the stock's performance and analyst recommendations before making investment decisions.

Tanla Platforms Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1002.57 1008.59 -0.6% 869.63 +15.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 52.81 49.72 +6.21% 35.92 +47.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.37 22.59 +3.44% 12.19 +91.67% Total Operating Expense 833.15 834.4 -0.15% 730.48 +14.06% Operating Income 169.42 174.2 -2.74% 139.16 +21.75% Net Income Before Taxes 172.79 178.72 -3.32% 145 +19.16% Net Income 140.13 142.55 -1.69% 116.51 +20.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.42 10.6 -1.7% 8.58 +21.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹140.13Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1002.57Cr

