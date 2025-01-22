Tanla Platforms Q3 Results 2025:Tanla Platforms declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 0.21% year-over-year, with profit falling by 15.43%, amounting to ₹118.51 crore and revenue at ₹1000.43 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.03%, while profit decreased by 8.99%. This downward trend reflects the ongoing challenges faced by the company in a competitive market.

Additionally, the company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses rose by 1.14% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 20.85% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has raised concerns about the company's operational efficiency.

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results

The operating income also took a hit, down by 8.64% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 18.05% year-over-year, further emphasizing the financial difficulties faced by Tanla Platforms.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹8.81, a decrease of 15.45% year-over-year. This drop in EPS is likely to affect investor confidence moving forward.

Tanla Platforms has delivered -1% return in the last week, -29.38% return over the last six months, and -0.91% year-to-date return, reflecting a tough market environment for the company's stock.

Currently, Tanla Platforms has a market capitalization of ₹8966.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1193.8 and a low of ₹631.9, illustrating the volatility in its stock performance over the past year.

Despite the challenges, there is a glimmer of optimism, as out of the one analyst covering the company, all have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, was to Strong Buy, suggesting that some analysts believe in the company's potential for recovery.

Tanla Platforms Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1000.43 1000.72 -0.03% 1002.57 -0.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.82 63.1 +1.14% 52.81 +20.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.57 23.44 +4.82% 23.37 +5.13% Total Operating Expense 861.59 848.76 +1.51% 833.15 +3.41% Operating Income 138.84 151.97 -8.64% 169.42 -18.05% Net Income Before Taxes 146.77 160.72 -8.68% 172.79 -15.06% Net Income 118.51 130.21 -8.99% 140.13 -15.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.81 9.67 -8.89% 10.42 -15.45%