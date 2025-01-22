Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tanla Platforms Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 15.43% YOY, profit at 118.51 crore and revenue at 1000.43 crore

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 15.43% YOY, profit at ₹118.51 crore and revenue at ₹1000.43 crore

Livemint

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0.21% YoY & profit decreased by 15.43% YoY, profit at 118.51 crore and revenue at 1000.43 crore

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results 2025:Tanla Platforms declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 0.21% year-over-year, with profit falling by 15.43%, amounting to 118.51 crore and revenue at 1000.43 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.03%, while profit decreased by 8.99%. This downward trend reflects the ongoing challenges faced by the company in a competitive market.

Additionally, the company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses rose by 1.14% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 20.85% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has raised concerns about the company's operational efficiency.

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results

The operating income also took a hit, down by 8.64% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 18.05% year-over-year, further emphasizing the financial difficulties faced by Tanla Platforms.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 8.81, a decrease of 15.45% year-over-year. This drop in EPS is likely to affect investor confidence moving forward.

Tanla Platforms has delivered -1% return in the last week, -29.38% return over the last six months, and -0.91% year-to-date return, reflecting a tough market environment for the company's stock.

Currently, Tanla Platforms has a market capitalization of 8966.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 1193.8 and a low of 631.9, illustrating the volatility in its stock performance over the past year.

Despite the challenges, there is a glimmer of optimism, as out of the one analyst covering the company, all have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, was to Strong Buy, suggesting that some analysts believe in the company's potential for recovery.

Tanla Platforms Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1000.431000.72-0.03%1002.57-0.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.8263.1+1.14%52.81+20.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.5723.44+4.82%23.37+5.13%
Total Operating Expense861.59848.76+1.51%833.15+3.41%
Operating Income138.84151.97-8.64%169.42-18.05%
Net Income Before Taxes146.77160.72-8.68%172.79-15.06%
Net Income118.51130.21-8.99%140.13-15.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.819.67-8.89%10.42-15.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹118.51Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1000.43Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.