Tanla Platforms Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 15.43% YOY, profit at ₹118.51 crore and revenue at ₹1000.43 crore

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results 2025:Tanla Platforms declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 0.21% year-over-year, with profit falling by 15.43%, amounting to ₹118.51 crore and revenue at ₹1000.43 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.03%, while profit decreased by 8.99%. This downward trend reflects the ongoing challenges faced by the company in a competitive market.
Additionally, the company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses rose by 1.14% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 20.85% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has raised concerns about the company's operational efficiency.
The operating income also took a hit, down by 8.64% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 18.05% year-over-year, further emphasizing the financial difficulties faced by Tanla Platforms.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹8.81, a decrease of 15.45% year-over-year. This drop in EPS is likely to affect investor confidence moving forward.
Tanla Platforms has delivered -1% return in the last week, -29.38% return over the last six months, and -0.91% year-to-date return, reflecting a tough market environment for the company's stock.
Currently, Tanla Platforms has a market capitalization of ₹8966.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1193.8 and a low of ₹631.9, illustrating the volatility in its stock performance over the past year.
Despite the challenges, there is a glimmer of optimism, as out of the one analyst covering the company, all have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, was to Strong Buy, suggesting that some analysts believe in the company's potential for recovery.
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1000.43
|1000.72
|-0.03%
|1002.57
|-0.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.82
|63.1
|+1.14%
|52.81
|+20.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.57
|23.44
|+4.82%
|23.37
|+5.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|861.59
|848.76
|+1.51%
|833.15
|+3.41%
|Operating Income
|138.84
|151.97
|-8.64%
|169.42
|-18.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|146.77
|160.72
|-8.68%
|172.79
|-15.06%
|Net Income
|118.51
|130.21
|-8.99%
|140.13
|-15.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.81
|9.67
|-8.89%
|10.42
|-15.45%
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹118.51Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹1000.43Cr
