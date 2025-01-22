Tanla Platforms Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 15.43% YOY, profit at ₹118.51 crore and revenue at ₹1000.43 crore

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0.21% YoY & profit decreased by 15.43% YoY, profit at ₹ 118.51 crore and revenue at ₹ 1000.43 crore

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results 2025:Tanla Platforms declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 0.21% year-over-year, with profit falling by 15.43%, amounting to ₹118.51 crore and revenue at ₹1000.43 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.03%, while profit decreased by 8.99%. This downward trend reflects the ongoing challenges faced by the company in a competitive market.

Additionally, the company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses rose by 1.14% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 20.85% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has raised concerns about the company's operational efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results

The operating income also took a hit, down by 8.64% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 18.05% year-over-year, further emphasizing the financial difficulties faced by Tanla Platforms.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹8.81, a decrease of 15.45% year-over-year. This drop in EPS is likely to affect investor confidence moving forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tanla Platforms has delivered -1% return in the last week, -29.38% return over the last six months, and -0.91% year-to-date return, reflecting a tough market environment for the company's stock.

Currently, Tanla Platforms has a market capitalization of ₹8966.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1193.8 and a low of ₹631.9, illustrating the volatility in its stock performance over the past year.

Despite the challenges, there is a glimmer of optimism, as out of the one analyst covering the company, all have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, was to Strong Buy, suggesting that some analysts believe in the company's potential for recovery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tanla Platforms Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1000.43 1000.72 -0.03% 1002.57 -0.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.82 63.1 +1.14% 52.81 +20.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.57 23.44 +4.82% 23.37 +5.13% Total Operating Expense 861.59 848.76 +1.51% 833.15 +3.41% Operating Income 138.84 151.97 -8.64% 169.42 -18.05% Net Income Before Taxes 146.77 160.72 -8.68% 172.79 -15.06% Net Income 118.51 130.21 -8.99% 140.13 -15.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.81 9.67 -8.89% 10.42 -15.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹118.51Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹1000.43Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.