Tanla Platforms Q3 results: Net profit falls 15% YoY to ₹118.51 crore; revenue slides 0.2%

Tanla Platforms' net profit falls 15% year-on-year to 118.51 crore in the Oct-Dec quarter. Tanla Platforms also announced an interim dividend issue with the third quarter results on Tuesday, January 21.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published21 Jan 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Tanla Platforms announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday, January 21.

Tanla Platforms Q3 results: Tanla Platforms Limited (TANLA) announced its October to December quarter results on Tuesday, January 21. The company reported a 15% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit for the financial year's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to 118.51 crore, compared to 140.13 crore in the year-ago period. 

Tanla Platforms' consolidated revenue from operations stood at 1,000.42 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25), down from 1,002.57 crore in Q3FY24, a nearly 0.21% year-on-year drop. 

Tanla Platforms Dividend

The board of directors of Tanla Platforms have approved an interim dividend of 6 per equity share with a face value of 1 per share.

According to the BSE filing, the company has set the record date for the dividend issue on January 27, 2025, to determine the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend. 

The interim dividend shall be issues on or before February 20, 2025, according to the exchange filling. 

Tanla Platform Share Price

Tanla Platforms shares closed 0.68 per cent higher at 664.80 after Tuesday's market session, compared to 660.30 at the previous market close. The third-quarter results were announced after market operating hours on January 21. 

The company's shares hit their 52-week high level at 1,194.85 on January 23, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 632.50 on January 13, 2025. As of Janaury 21, 2025, the market capitalisation of the company stands at 8,949.36, as per BSE data. 

Tanla Platforms Limited has given investors returns of over 700 per cent in the last five years. However, the shares have been trading 12.04 per cent lower year-to-date (

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 06:42 PM IST
