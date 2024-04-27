Tanla Platforms Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.27% YOY

Tanla Platforms Q4 Results Live : Tanla Platforms declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 20.6% & the profit increased by 8.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.29% and the profit decreased by 7.07%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.21% q-o-q & increased by 50.76% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 18.8% q-o-q & decreased by 9.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.67 for Q4 which increased by 4.91% Y-o-Y. Tanla Platforms has delivered 3.78% return in the last 1 week, 0.18% return in last 6 months and -11.65% YTD return.
Currently the Tanla Platforms has a market cap of ₹13004.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1317.95 & ₹643.05 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Tanla Platforms Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1005.52
|1002.57
|+0.29%
|833.74
|+20.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|52.7
|52.81
|-0.21%
|34.95
|+50.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.86
|23.37
|-2.16%
|14.66
|+55.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|867.95
|833.15
|+4.18%
|682.03
|+27.26%
|Operating Income
|137.57
|169.42
|-18.8%
|151.7
|-9.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|161.91
|172.79
|-6.3%
|155.86
|+3.88%
|Net Income
|130.23
|140.13
|-7.07%
|120.28
|+8.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.67
|10.42
|-7.2%
|9.22
|+4.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹130.23Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1005.52Cr
