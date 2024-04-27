Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tanla Platforms Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.27% YOY

Tanla Platforms Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.27% YOY

Livemint

Tanla Platforms Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.6% YoY & profit increased by 8.27% YoY

Tanla Platforms Q4 Results Live

Tanla Platforms Q4 Results Live : Tanla Platforms declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 20.6% & the profit increased by 8.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.29% and the profit decreased by 7.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.21% q-o-q & increased by 50.76% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 18.8% q-o-q & decreased by 9.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.67 for Q4 which increased by 4.91% Y-o-Y. Tanla Platforms has delivered 3.78% return in the last 1 week, 0.18% return in last 6 months and -11.65% YTD return.

Currently the Tanla Platforms has a market cap of 13004.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1317.95 & 643.05 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Tanla Platforms Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1005.521002.57+0.29%833.74+20.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total52.752.81-0.21%34.95+50.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.8623.37-2.16%14.66+55.93%
Total Operating Expense867.95833.15+4.18%682.03+27.26%
Operating Income137.57169.42-18.8%151.7-9.32%
Net Income Before Taxes161.91172.79-6.3%155.86+3.88%
Net Income130.23140.13-7.07%120.28+8.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.6710.42-7.2%9.22+4.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹130.23Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1005.52Cr

