Tanla Platforms Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.27% YOY

Tanla Platforms Q4 Results Live : Tanla Platforms declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 20.6% & the profit increased by 8.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.29% and the profit decreased by 7.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.21% q-o-q & increased by 50.76% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 18.8% q-o-q & decreased by 9.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.67 for Q4 which increased by 4.91% Y-o-Y. Tanla Platforms has delivered 3.78% return in the last 1 week, 0.18% return in last 6 months and -11.65% YTD return.

Currently the Tanla Platforms has a market cap of ₹13004.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1317.95 & ₹643.05 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Tanla Platforms Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1005.52 1002.57 +0.29% 833.74 +20.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 52.7 52.81 -0.21% 34.95 +50.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.86 23.37 -2.16% 14.66 +55.93% Total Operating Expense 867.95 833.15 +4.18% 682.03 +27.26% Operating Income 137.57 169.42 -18.8% 151.7 -9.32% Net Income Before Taxes 161.91 172.79 -6.3% 155.86 +3.88% Net Income 130.23 140.13 -7.07% 120.28 +8.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.67 10.42 -7.2% 9.22 +4.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹130.23Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1005.52Cr

