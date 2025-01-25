Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Q3 Results 2025:Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 45.09% & the profit increased by 56.42% YoY. Profit at ₹5.24 crore and revenue at ₹64.36 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.6% while the profit decreased by 27.42%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.13% q-o-q and increased by 25.32% Y-o-Y.

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 24.9% q-o-q and increased by 53.77% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.66 for Q3 which increased by 53.49% Y-o-Y.

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, -36.71% return in last 6 months and -11.93% YTD return.

Currently, Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio has a market cap of ₹419.98 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹104.78 & ₹27.21 respectively.

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 64.36 56.16 +14.6% 44.36 +45.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.77 7.76 +0.13% 6.2 +25.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.95 10.34 +15.57% 8.2 +45.73% Total Operating Expense 55.38 48.98 +13.07% 38.51 +43.81% Operating Income 8.98 7.19 +24.9% 5.84 +53.77% Net Income Before Taxes 7 9.62 -27.23% 4.64 +50.86% Net Income 5.24 7.22 -27.42% 3.35 +56.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.66 0.93 -29.03% 0.43 +53.49%