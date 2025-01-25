Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 56.42% YOY, profit at ₹5.24 crore and revenue at ₹64.36 crore

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Q3 Results 2025:Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 45.09% & the profit increased by 56.42% YoY. Profit at ₹5.24 crore and revenue at ₹64.36 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.6% while the profit decreased by 27.42%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.13% q-o-q and increased by 25.32% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.9% q-o-q and increased by 53.77% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.66 for Q3 which increased by 53.49% Y-o-Y.
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, -36.71% return in last 6 months and -11.93% YTD return.
Currently, Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio has a market cap of ₹419.98 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹104.78 & ₹27.21 respectively.
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|64.36
|56.16
|+14.6%
|44.36
|+45.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.77
|7.76
|+0.13%
|6.2
|+25.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.95
|10.34
|+15.57%
|8.2
|+45.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|55.38
|48.98
|+13.07%
|38.51
|+43.81%
|Operating Income
|8.98
|7.19
|+24.9%
|5.84
|+53.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7
|9.62
|-27.23%
|4.64
|+50.86%
|Net Income
|5.24
|7.22
|-27.42%
|3.35
|+56.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.66
|0.93
|-29.03%
|0.43
|+53.49%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹5.24Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹64.36Cr