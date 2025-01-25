Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 56.42% YOY, profit at ₹5.24 crore and revenue at ₹64.36 crore

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 45.09% YoY & profit increased by 56.42% YoY, profit at 5.24 crore and revenue at 64.36 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Q3 Results 2025:Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 45.09% & the profit increased by 56.42% YoY. Profit at 5.24 crore and revenue at 64.36 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.6% while the profit decreased by 27.42%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.13% q-o-q and increased by 25.32% Y-o-Y.

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 24.9% q-o-q and increased by 53.77% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 0.66 for Q3 which increased by 53.49% Y-o-Y.

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, -36.71% return in last 6 months and -11.93% YTD return.

Currently, Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio has a market cap of 419.98 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 104.78 & 27.21 respectively.

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutio Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue64.3656.16+14.6%44.36+45.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.777.76+0.13%6.2+25.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.9510.34+15.57%8.2+45.73%
Total Operating Expense55.3848.98+13.07%38.51+43.81%
Operating Income8.987.19+24.9%5.84+53.77%
Net Income Before Taxes79.62-27.23%4.64+50.86%
Net Income5.247.22-27.42%3.35+56.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.660.93-29.03%0.43+53.49%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Business NewsCompaniesCompany Results

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹5.24Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹64.36Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:52 AM IST
