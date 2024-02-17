Tarmat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 97.35% YoY

Tarmat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 29.43% & the profit decreased by 97.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.12% and the profit decreased by 56.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.86% q-o-q & decreased by 6.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 62.58% q-o-q & decreased by 83.34% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 95.02% Y-o-Y.

Tarmat has delivered -15.05% return in the last 1 week, 38.95% return in the last 6 months, and -11.54% YTD return.

Currently, Tarmat has a market cap of ₹175.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹111.7 & ₹55.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tarmat Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22.7 24.7 -8.12% 32.16 -29.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.84 1.89 -2.86% 1.96 -6.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.21 0.21 +0.33% 0.29 -27.52% Total Operating Expense 22.53 24.25 -7.1% 31.14 -27.65% Operating Income 0.17 0.46 -62.58% 1.03 -83.34% Net Income Before Taxes 0.09 0.25 -63.9% 4.67 -98.06% Net Income 0.12 0.28 -56.67% 4.64 -97.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.05 0.13 -61.54% 1 -95.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.12Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹22.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!