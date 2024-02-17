Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tarmat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 97.35% YoY

Tarmat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 97.35% YoY

Livemint

Tarmat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 29.43% YoY & profit decreased by 97.35% YoY

Tarmat Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tarmat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 29.43% & the profit decreased by 97.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.12% and the profit decreased by 56.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.86% q-o-q & decreased by 6.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 62.58% q-o-q & decreased by 83.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.05 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 95.02% Y-o-Y.

Tarmat has delivered -15.05% return in the last 1 week, 38.95% return in the last 6 months, and -11.54% YTD return.

Currently, Tarmat has a market cap of 175.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 111.7 & 55.5 respectively.

Tarmat Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22.724.7-8.12%32.16-29.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.841.89-2.86%1.96-6.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.210.21+0.33%0.29-27.52%
Total Operating Expense22.5324.25-7.1%31.14-27.65%
Operating Income0.170.46-62.58%1.03-83.34%
Net Income Before Taxes0.090.25-63.9%4.67-98.06%
Net Income0.120.28-56.67%4.64-97.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.050.13-61.54%1-95.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.12Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹22.7Cr

