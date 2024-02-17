Tarmat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 97.35% YoY

Tarmat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 29.43% & the profit decreased by 97.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.12% and the profit decreased by 56.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.86% q-o-q & decreased by 6.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 62.58% q-o-q & decreased by 83.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 95.02% Y-o-Y.
Tarmat has delivered -15.05% return in the last 1 week, 38.95% return in the last 6 months, and -11.54% YTD return.
Currently, Tarmat has a market cap of ₹175.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹111.7 & ₹55.5 respectively.
Tarmat Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22.7
|24.7
|-8.12%
|32.16
|-29.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.84
|1.89
|-2.86%
|1.96
|-6.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.21
|0.21
|+0.33%
|0.29
|-27.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.53
|24.25
|-7.1%
|31.14
|-27.65%
|Operating Income
|0.17
|0.46
|-62.58%
|1.03
|-83.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.09
|0.25
|-63.9%
|4.67
|-98.06%
|Net Income
|0.12
|0.28
|-56.67%
|4.64
|-97.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.05
|0.13
|-61.54%
|1
|-95.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.12Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹22.7Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!