Tarsona Products Q3 Results 2025:Tarsona Products declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased significantly by 54.85% year-over-year, reaching a revenue of ₹95.68 crore. However, the profit saw a sharp decline of 47.03%, totaling ₹5.26 crore. Read more
In comparison to the previous quarter, Tarsona Products experienced a revenue decline of 3.6% and a profit decrease of 48.88%. The rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which climbed by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 67.48% year-over-year, has contributed to the dwindling profits. Learn more
The company's stock performance has been lackluster, with a return of -13.47% over the last week, -24.93% in the last six months, and -21.31% year-to-date. Currently, Tarsona Products has a market capitalization of ₹1686.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹543.9 and a low of ₹300. View stock details
As of 15 Feb, 2025, analysts have mixed views on Tarsona Products, with one holding a Hold rating, another a Buy rating, and one giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of that date is to Buy, indicating a cautiously optimistic outlook among analysts. Analyst insights
Tarsona Products Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|95.68
|99.25
|-3.6%
|61.79
|+54.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.38
|16.11
|+1.68%
|9.78
|+67.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.41
|14.03
|+24.09%
|10.06
|+73.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|83.45
|87.97
|-5.14%
|48.96
|+70.45%
|Operating Income
|12.23
|11.28
|+8.42%
|12.83
|-4.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.05
|14.87
|-45.86%
|13.55
|-40.59%
|Net Income
|5.26
|10.29
|-48.88%
|9.93
|-47.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.99
|1.93
|-48.7%
|1.87
|-47.06%
