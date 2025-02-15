Tarsona Products Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 47.03% YOY, profit at ₹5.26 crore and revenue at ₹95.68 crore

Tarsona Products Q3 Results 2025:Tarsona Products declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased significantly by 54.85% year-over-year, reaching a revenue of ₹95.68 crore. However, the profit saw a sharp decline of 47.03%, totaling ₹5.26 crore. Read more

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tarsona Products experienced a revenue decline of 3.6% and a profit decrease of 48.88%. The rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which climbed by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 67.48% year-over-year, has contributed to the dwindling profits.

Tarsona Products Q3 Results The operating income showed an increase of 8.42% quarter-over-quarter, yet it decreased by 4.68% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹ 0.99, reflecting a decrease of 47.06% compared to the same quarter last year. The operating income showed an increase of 8.42% quarter-over-quarter, yet it decreased by 4.68% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹0.99, reflecting a decrease of 47.06% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company's stock performance has been lackluster, with a return of -13.47% over the last week, -24.93% in the last six months, and -21.31% year-to-date. Currently, Tarsona Products has a market capitalization of ₹1686.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹543.9 and a low of ₹300.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, analysts have mixed views on Tarsona Products, with one holding a Hold rating, another a Buy rating, and one giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of that date is to Buy, indicating a cautiously optimistic outlook among analysts.

Tarsona Products Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 95.68 99.25 -3.6% 61.79 +54.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.38 16.11 +1.68% 9.78 +67.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.41 14.03 +24.09% 10.06 +73.06% Total Operating Expense 83.45 87.97 -5.14% 48.96 +70.45% Operating Income 12.23 11.28 +8.42% 12.83 -4.68% Net Income Before Taxes 8.05 14.87 -45.86% 13.55 -40.59% Net Income 5.26 10.29 -48.88% 9.93 -47.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.99 1.93 -48.7% 1.87 -47.06%

