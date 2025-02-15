Tarsona Products Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 47.03% YOY, profit at ₹5.26 crore and revenue at ₹95.68 crore

Tarsona Products Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 54.85% YoY & profit decreased by 47.03% YoY, profit at 5.26 crore and revenue at 95.68 crore

Livemint
Published15 Feb 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Advertisement
Tarsona Products Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Tarsona Products Q3 Results 2025:Tarsona Products declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased significantly by 54.85% year-over-year, reaching a revenue of 95.68 crore. However, the profit saw a sharp decline of 47.03%, totaling 5.26 crore. Read more

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tarsona Products experienced a revenue decline of 3.6% and a profit decrease of 48.88%. The rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which climbed by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 67.48% year-over-year, has contributed to the dwindling profits. Learn more

Advertisement

Tarsona Products Q3 Results

The operating income showed an increase of 8.42% quarter-over-quarter, yet it decreased by 4.68% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 0.99, reflecting a decrease of 47.06% compared to the same quarter last year. More details here

The company's stock performance has been lackluster, with a return of -13.47% over the last week, -24.93% in the last six months, and -21.31% year-to-date. Currently, Tarsona Products has a market capitalization of 1686.83 crore, with a 52-week high of 543.9 and a low of 300. View stock details

Advertisement

As of 15 Feb, 2025, analysts have mixed views on Tarsona Products, with one holding a Hold rating, another a Buy rating, and one giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of that date is to Buy, indicating a cautiously optimistic outlook among analysts. Analyst insights

Tarsona Products Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue95.6899.25-3.6%61.79+54.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.3816.11+1.68%9.78+67.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.4114.03+24.09%10.06+73.06%
Total Operating Expense83.4587.97-5.14%48.96+70.45%
Operating Income12.2311.28+8.42%12.83-4.68%
Net Income Before Taxes8.0514.87-45.86%13.55-40.59%
Net Income5.2610.29-48.88%9.93-47.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.991.93-48.7%1.87-47.06%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTarsona Products Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 47.03% YOY, profit at ₹5.26 crore and revenue at ₹95.68 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹5.26Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹95.68Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget