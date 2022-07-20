Taskmo sees 66% monthly growth in gig work during June 20222 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 01:53 PM IST
As many as five lakh gig tasks were offered during the month of June as compared to three lakh in May this year.
B2B gig marketplace Taskmo, Quess Corp has witnessed 66% increase in gig work during the month of June this year. As many as five lakh gig tasks were offered during the month as compared to three lakh in May this year as Fintech and E-Commerce companies started preparations for the upcoming festive season.