B2B gig marketplace Taskmo, Quess Corp has witnessed 66% increase in gig work during the month of June this year. As many as five lakh gig tasks were offered during the month as compared to three lakh in May this year as Fintech and E-Commerce companies started preparations for the upcoming festive season.

According to Taskmo Gig Index (TGI), a tool showcasing monthly demand and supply trends in gig work across the country, Fintech, FMCG, and Hyper-tech apps have also shown growth in offering gig work in the month of June, said the company on Wednesday.

Prashant Janadrim, Co-Founder of Taskmo commented on the gig job trends for the month of June 2022 and said, “Typically, June is a period when merchandising companies gear up for the festive season demand. However, since this year, the market has rebounded from two years of COVID-19 setback; with that, we observed a tremendous seasonal hiring demand across the industry."

“Specifically, around festive sales season, plenty of direct and indirect gig job opportunities are coming from multiple e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, which are the top recruiters in the months," he added.

Demand for gig workers rose across Fintech (up 14%) and E-commerce (up 11%) sectors, with companies such as Epay, Amazon pay, Amazon, and Flipkart driving the highest job opportunities in the past one month. The percentage has increased given the upcoming Great Indian Sales and Prime Day Sales on Amazon and Flipkart, as per TGI data quoted by the company.

Lohit Bhatia, President, Workforce Management, Quess Corp said, “In the Indian market, season sales are critical for most sellers as it continues to strengthen their businesses in the post-pandemic phase. In addition, the stipulated period also generates numerous job opportunities for gig workers and the supply chain sector, bringing real job festivals to most households. While these are definitely seasonal job opportunities that create a greater customer experience, they do bring progress for the entire financial ecosystem."

" By employing gig workers to perform tasks with bigger brands, we are doing our bit towards the growth in the industry and the economy." In the month of June, the gig market witnessed a mounting gig job demand in the e-commerce sector, fostering a similar trend for job roles such as last-mile delivery executive roles, pickers, packers, sorters, customer support, and field sales executives," Lohit Bhatia further said.