Taskmo sees 66% monthly growth in gig work during June 2022

Lohit Bhatia, President, Workforce Management, Quess Corp said, “In the Indian market, season sales are critical for most sellers as it continues to strengthen their businesses in the post-pandemic phase. In addition, the stipulated period also generates numerous job opportunities for gig workers and the supply chain sector, bringing real job festivals to most households. While these are definitely seasonal job opportunities that create a greater customer experience, they do bring progress for the entire financial ecosystem."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}