Tasty Dairy Specialities Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 39.13% YOY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Tasty Dairy Specialities Q1 Results Live : Tasty Dairy Specialities declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant decline in revenue and a reduction in losses. The company's topline decreased by a staggering 93.4% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 39.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.85%, and the loss decreased by an impressive 87.78%.

In terms of expenses, the company saw a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 58.55% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 60.57% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the company's overall financial health.

Operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 96.54% QoQ and by 76.6% YoY. This improvement in operating income indicates better operational efficiency and cost management by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -1.28, which marks an increase of 39.05% YoY. Despite being in the negative, the improvement in EPS suggests that the company is on a path to recovery.

Over the short term, Tasty Dairy Specialities has delivered a -2.25% return in the last week. However, the company's performance over a longer period remains concerning with a -32.3% return in the last six months and a -32.8% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Tasty Dairy Specialities has a market cap of 20.44 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at 17.6, while the 52-week low is 8.21. The current market conditions reflect the challenges the company has faced but also show potential for future growth and stability.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.421.73-17.85%21.52-93.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.130.32-58.55%0.33-60.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.430.54-20.71%0.54-20.39%
Total Operating Expense2.3929.71-91.96%25.66-90.69%
Operating Income-0.97-27.98+96.54%-4.14+76.6%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.66-29.67+91.05%-5.83+54.43%
Net Income-2.61-21.37+87.78%-4.29+39.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.28-10.46+87.76%-2.1+39.05%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹-2.61Cr
₹1.42Cr
16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
