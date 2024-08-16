Tasty Dairy Specialities Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 39.13% YOY

Tasty Dairy Specialities Q1 Results Live : Tasty Dairy Specialities declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant decline in revenue and a reduction in losses. The company's topline decreased by a staggering 93.4% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 39.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.85%, and the loss decreased by an impressive 87.78%.
In terms of expenses, the company saw a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 58.55% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 60.57% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the company's overall financial health.
Operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 96.54% QoQ and by 76.6% YoY. This improvement in operating income indicates better operational efficiency and cost management by the company.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.28, which marks an increase of 39.05% YoY. Despite being in the negative, the improvement in EPS suggests that the company is on a path to recovery.
Over the short term, Tasty Dairy Specialities has delivered a -2.25% return in the last week. However, the company's performance over a longer period remains concerning with a -32.3% return in the last six months and a -32.8% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
As of now, Tasty Dairy Specialities has a market cap of ₹20.44 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹17.6, while the 52-week low is ₹8.21. The current market conditions reflect the challenges the company has faced but also show potential for future growth and stability.
Tasty Dairy Specialities Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.42
|1.73
|-17.85%
|21.52
|-93.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.13
|0.32
|-58.55%
|0.33
|-60.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.43
|0.54
|-20.71%
|0.54
|-20.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.39
|29.71
|-91.96%
|25.66
|-90.69%
|Operating Income
|-0.97
|-27.98
|+96.54%
|-4.14
|+76.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.66
|-29.67
|+91.05%
|-5.83
|+54.43%
|Net Income
|-2.61
|-21.37
|+87.78%
|-4.29
|+39.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.28
|-10.46
|+87.76%
|-2.1
|+39.05%
