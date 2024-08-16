Tasty Dairy Specialities Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 39.13% YOY

Tasty Dairy Specialities Q1 Results Live : Tasty Dairy Specialities declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant decline in revenue and a reduction in losses. The company's topline decreased by a staggering 93.4% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 39.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.85%, and the loss decreased by an impressive 87.78%.

In terms of expenses, the company saw a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 58.55% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 60.57% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the company's overall financial health.

Operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 96.54% QoQ and by 76.6% YoY. This improvement in operating income indicates better operational efficiency and cost management by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.28, which marks an increase of 39.05% YoY. Despite being in the negative, the improvement in EPS suggests that the company is on a path to recovery.

Over the short term, Tasty Dairy Specialities has delivered a -2.25% return in the last week. However, the company's performance over a longer period remains concerning with a -32.3% return in the last six months and a -32.8% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Tasty Dairy Specialities has a market cap of ₹20.44 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹17.6, while the 52-week low is ₹8.21. The current market conditions reflect the challenges the company has faced but also show potential for future growth and stability.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.42 1.73 -17.85% 21.52 -93.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.13 0.32 -58.55% 0.33 -60.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.43 0.54 -20.71% 0.54 -20.39% Total Operating Expense 2.39 29.71 -91.96% 25.66 -90.69% Operating Income -0.97 -27.98 +96.54% -4.14 +76.6% Net Income Before Taxes -2.66 -29.67 +91.05% -5.83 +54.43% Net Income -2.61 -21.37 +87.78% -4.29 +39.13% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.28 -10.46 +87.76% -2.1 +39.05%