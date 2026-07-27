Tata 1mg narrows losses in core healthcare business

Bengaluru: Tata 1mg’s core healthcare business continued to grow and narrowed losses in 2025-26 even as its technology arm saw a sharp decline in profitability.
Tata 1mg Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd reported a turnover of ₹2,439.8 crore for fiscal year 2026 (FY26), up 21% from ₹2,016.5 crore a year ago. Its net loss narrowed marginally to ₹310 crore from ₹341.8 crore, according to the annual report of Tata Sons, the Tata group’s investment holding company.
Tata 1mg Technologies Pvt. Ltd reported a turnover of ₹496.1 crore, up 32% from ₹375.5 crore a year ago. However, profit after tax dropped sharply to ₹17.5 crore from ₹65.4 crore. Tata Sons’ investment in Tata 1mg Technologies stood at ₹1,335 crore.
Quick answers to key questions
In FY26, Tata 1mg's core healthcare business reported a turnover of ₹2,439.8 crore, marking a 21% increase from the previous year, while its net loss narrowed to ₹310 crore from ₹341.8 crore.
Tata 1mg faces intense competition from other companies like Apollo 24|7, PharmEasy, and Reliance Retail’s Netmeds, as they all expand their offerings in medicine delivery, diagnostics, and teleconsultation.
Tata 1mg is doubling down on B2B offerings to enhance its growth metrics and cater to corporate clients by selling healthcare plans, as stated by co-founder Gaurav Agarwal.
Tata 1mg is developing operational workarounds to enable the delivery of medicines within 30-60 minutes in major cities, bucking the quick-commerce trend.
Tata 1mg is crucial to Tata Digital's portfolio, being positioned as a leading player in online pharmacy and diagnostics, contributing significantly to its gross merchandise value.
In his message to shareholders, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran described Tata 1mg as “India’s top-ranked e-pharma and e-diagnostics company,” placing it alongside large format specialist retail store Croma and quick-commerce platform BigBasket among Tata Digital’s key consumer businesses.
It continues to see intense competition from players such as Apollo 24|7, PharmEasy and Reliance Retail-owned Netmeds, with companies expanding beyond medicine delivery into diagnostics, teleconsultation and chronic care services to drive growth.
Reliance Retail’s Netmeds Healthcare Ltd reported revenue from operations of ₹44.7 crore in FY26, up marginally from ₹43.7 crore a year ago, while profit after tax slipped to ₹5.5 crore from ₹5.8 crore, according to FY26 subsidiary financials of Reliance Industries Ltd.
However, the company primarily provides consultancy, technical support, and agency services, while also undertaking limited offline and online pharmaceutical sales, which makes its financials not directly comparable to those of Tata 1mg Healthcare Solutions.
In an interview with Mint in 2025, Tata 1mg’s co-founder Gaurav Agarwal said the company was doubling down on its business-to-business (B2B) offerings, including the sale of healthcare plans to its corporate clientele.
The company has been expanding its diagnostics lab centres and increasing the availability of its services beyond metro cities as it prepares to raise $300 million in external capital. Agarwal had declined to comment on the progress and timeline of the fundraising.
Tata 1mg is also bucking the quick-commerce trend by developing operational workarounds to deliver medicines within the 30-60-minute range in major cities, Agarwal had said.
1mg raised $40 million through a rights issue from Tata Digital in September 2022. Tata Digital acquired a strategic stake in 1mg in 2021.
The subsidiary financials also underscore Tata 1mg’s growing importance within Tata Digital, which is being repositioned around financial services, loyalty and a portfolio of category-leading consumer businesses.
In the latest annual report, Tata Digital said it had scaled to a gross merchandise value (GMV) of ₹46,515 crore, while highlighting Croma’s performance and Tata 1mg’s leadership position in online pharmacy and diagnostics.
Tata Digital reported a revenue of ₹35,990 crore in FY26, up from ₹32,188 crore a year ago, while its net loss widened to ₹4,974 crore from ₹4,610 crore, reflecting continued investment across its consumer businesses.
Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.
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