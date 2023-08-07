Q1 results today: Key benchmark indices Dalal Street snapped its three days losing steak and ended higher on Friday. This upside at Indian stock market has triggered trend reversal speculations as well. However, for intraday traders who believe in stock specific strategy, Q1 results 2023 announced on weekend would be crucial but they are expected to remain equally vigilant about the Q1 results getting announced today.

For such stock market investors and intraday trading members, there is a piece of stock market news. A total of 77 companies are going to declares their respective Q1 results 2023 on Monday. These 77 listed companies include Godrej Consumer Products, Torrent Pharma, PB Fintech, Tata Chemicals, Gland Pharma, Emami, Max Healthcare, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Medplus Health Services, Rainbow Childrens Medicare, GNFC, Indigo Paints, India Cements, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Sobha, Venky, Gokaldas Exports, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Balmer Lawrie, Ramco systems, etc.

Thje pharma company reported weak set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company’s net profit in Q4FY23 plunged 72% to ₹78.68 crore from ₹285.90 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. The net profit was also impacted by one- off expense worth ₹56.46 crore towards an impairment loss. The drug maker's revenue from operations declined 29% YoY to ₹785 crore during Q4. Gland Pharma attributed this decline to a shutdown in the production line during the quarter at its Pashamylaram (Telangana) Penems manufacturing facility due to line upgradation.

During Q4FY23, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹4,407 crore, up by 26.60% YoY from ₹3,481 crore during Q4FY22, whereas in FY23 its revenue from operations stood at ₹16,789 Cr compared to ₹12,622 crore in FY22. The company’s consolidated net expenses reached ₹3,809 crore during Q4FY23 as against ₹3,098 crore in Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 the net expenses stood at ₹14,265 crore as compared to ₹11,426 crore during FY22.

During Q4FY23, the consolidated net profit of Tata Chemicals reached ₹709 crore, up by 61.87% YoY from ₹438 crore during the year-ago quarter, whereas in FY23 its net profit stood at ₹2,317 Cr compared to ₹1,258 crore during FY22.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank registered strong growth in the bottom-line and top-line front for the fourth quarter of FY23. PAT comes to around ₹309.50 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 144.62 per cent from ₹126.52 crore a year ago same period.

Ujjivan SFB's disbursement was at ₹6,001 crore in Q4FY23, and ₹20,037 crore for the full year FY23, crossing major milestones. The lender saw an all-round growth with Housing and FIG crossing milestones of ₹400 crore and ₹300 crore in quarterly disbursement — disbursing ₹439 crore and ₹318 crore respectively — which is the highest ever for both the segments.