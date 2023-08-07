Q1 results today: Tata Chemicals, Gland Pharma to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: 77 companies to declare Q1 results 20232 min read 07 Aug 2023, 08:59 AM IST
Q1 results today: 77 listed companies that are going to declare Q1 results 2023 on Monday include Godrej Consumer Products, Torrent Pharma, PB Fintech, Emami, Max Healthcare, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, GNFC, etc.
Q1 results today: Key benchmark indices Dalal Street snapped its three days losing steak and ended higher on Friday. This upside at Indian stock market has triggered trend reversal speculations as well. However, for intraday traders who believe in stock specific strategy, Q1 results 2023 announced on weekend would be crucial but they are expected to remain equally vigilant about the Q1 results getting announced today.