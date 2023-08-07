Thje pharma company reported weak set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company’s net profit in Q4FY23 plunged 72% to ₹78.68 crore from ₹285.90 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. The net profit was also impacted by one- off expense worth ₹56.46 crore towards an impairment loss. The drug maker's revenue from operations declined 29% YoY to ₹785 crore during Q4. Gland Pharma attributed this decline to a shutdown in the production line during the quarter at its Pashamylaram (Telangana) Penems manufacturing facility due to line upgradation.

