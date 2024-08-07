Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 71.8% YOY

Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 10.17% YoY & profit decreased by 71.8% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live
Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live

Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Tata Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.17% & the profit decreased by 71.8% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.04% and the profit increased by 117.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.44% q-o-q & increased by 15.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 138.05% q-o-q & decreased by 63.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.3 for Q1 which decreased by 74.18% Y-o-Y.

Tata Chemicals has delivered -7.08% return in the last 1 week, 4.12% return in the last 6 months and -6.45% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Chemicals has a market cap of 26312.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1349 & 933 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating & 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024 was to Sell.

Tata Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37893475+9.04%4218-10.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11441139+0.44%987+15.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization273271+0.74%229+19.21%
Total Operating Expense34884266-18.24%3404+2.47%
Operating Income301-791+138.05%814-63.02%
Net Income Before Taxes269-796+133.79%749-64.09%
Net Income150-850+117.65%532-71.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.3-7.89+167.18%20.53-74.18%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹150Cr
₹3789Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 71.8% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.35
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.15 (6.58%)

    Tata Power

    428.20
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    -8.6 (-1.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    294.20
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    6.9 (2.4%)

    Tata Steel

    152.55
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.3 (1.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    614.80
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    43.5 (7.61%)

    ADANI WILMAR

    390.40
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    25.75 (7.06%)

    Safari Industries India

    2,282.20
    11:21 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    142.95 (6.68%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.50
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.3 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue