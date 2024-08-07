Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 71.8% YOY

Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Tata Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.17% & the profit decreased by 71.8% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.04% and the profit increased by 117.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.44% q-o-q & increased by 15.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 138.05% q-o-q & decreased by 63.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.3 for Q1 which decreased by 74.18% Y-o-Y.
Tata Chemicals has delivered -7.08% return in the last 1 week, 4.12% return in the last 6 months and -6.45% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Chemicals has a market cap of ₹26312.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1349 & ₹933 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating & 1 analyst has given Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024 was to Sell.
Tata Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3789
|3475
|+9.04%
|4218
|-10.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1144
|1139
|+0.44%
|987
|+15.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|273
|271
|+0.74%
|229
|+19.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|3488
|4266
|-18.24%
|3404
|+2.47%
|Operating Income
|301
|-791
|+138.05%
|814
|-63.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|269
|-796
|+133.79%
|749
|-64.09%
|Net Income
|150
|-850
|+117.65%
|532
|-71.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.3
|-7.89
|+167.18%
|20.53
|-74.18%
