Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 71.8% YOY

Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 10.17% YoY & profit decreased by 71.8% YoY

Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Tata Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.17% & the profit decreased by 71.8% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.04% and the profit increased by 117.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.44% q-o-q & increased by 15.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 138.05% q-o-q & decreased by 63.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.3 for Q1 which decreased by 74.18% Y-o-Y.

Tata Chemicals has delivered -7.08% return in the last 1 week, 4.12% return in the last 6 months and -6.45% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Tata Chemicals has a market cap of ₹26312.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1349 & ₹933 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating & 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024 was to Sell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Chemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3789 3475 +9.04% 4218 -10.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1144 1139 +0.44% 987 +15.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 273 271 +0.74% 229 +19.21% Total Operating Expense 3488 4266 -18.24% 3404 +2.47% Operating Income 301 -791 +138.05% 814 -63.02% Net Income Before Taxes 269 -796 +133.79% 749 -64.09% Net Income 150 -850 +117.65% 532 -71.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.3 -7.89 +167.18% 20.53 -74.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹150Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3789Cr

