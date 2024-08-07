Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 71.8% YOY

Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 71.8% YOY

Livemint

Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 10.17% YoY & profit decreased by 71.8% YoY

Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live

Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Tata Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.17% & the profit decreased by 71.8% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.04% and the profit increased by 117.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.44% q-o-q & increased by 15.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 138.05% q-o-q & decreased by 63.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.3 for Q1 which decreased by 74.18% Y-o-Y.

Tata Chemicals has delivered -7.08% return in the last 1 week, 4.12% return in the last 6 months and -6.45% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Chemicals has a market cap of 26312.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1349 & 933 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating & 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024 was to Sell.

Tata Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37893475+9.04%4218-10.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11441139+0.44%987+15.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization273271+0.74%229+19.21%
Total Operating Expense34884266-18.24%3404+2.47%
Operating Income301-791+138.05%814-63.02%
Net Income Before Taxes269-796+133.79%749-64.09%
Net Income150-850+117.65%532-71.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.3-7.89+167.18%20.53-74.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹150Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3789Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

