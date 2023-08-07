Hello User
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Chemicals Q1 Results: Net profits plunge 11.8% at 523 crore YoY

1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 04:56 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The revenue was up 5.6 percent at 4,218 crore in Q1FY24 against 3,995 crore in Q1FY23

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals on Monday announced the results for June quarter of FY 2023 and said that its net profit declined 11.8 percent at 523 crore in Q1FY24 compared to 593 crore in the same period of FY23.

The revenue was up 5.6 percent at 4,218 crore in Q1FY24 against 3,995 crore in Q1FY23, it said in a stock regulatory filing. The net income in Q4FY23 was 4,407 crore, which is high compared to the June quarter.

Sharing other details, the firm said that it reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) up 2.8 percent at 1,043 crore in Q1FY24, compared to 1,015 crore in the same period of FY23. The EBITDA margin for Q1FY23 was reported at 24.7 percent against 25.4 percent YoY.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.