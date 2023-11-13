Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Chemicals Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 31.85% YOY

Tata Chemicals Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 31.85% YOY

Livemint

Tata Chemicals Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 5.69% YoY & profit decreased by 31.85% YoY

Tata Chemicals Q2 FY24 Results

Tata Chemicals declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 5.69% & the profit decreased by 31.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.22% and the profit decreased by 19.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 5.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.6% q-o-q & decreased by 2.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.58 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 45.35% Y-o-Y.

Tata Chemicals has delivered 0.01% return in the last 1 week, -2.98% return in last 6 months and 2.34% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Chemicals has a market cap of 24433.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1117 & 876.8 respectively.

As of 13 Nov, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Tata Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue39984218-5.22%4239-5.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total977987-1.01%925+5.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization234229+2.18%218+7.34%
Total Operating Expense33113404-2.73%3537-6.39%
Operating Income687814-15.6%702-2.14%
Net Income Before Taxes615749-17.89%723-14.94%
Net Income428532-19.55%628-31.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.5820.53-33.85%24.85-45.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹428Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3998Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.