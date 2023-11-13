Tata Chemicals Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 31.85% YOY

Tata Chemicals declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 5.69% & the profit decreased by 31.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.22% and the profit decreased by 19.55%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 5.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.6% q-o-q & decreased by 2.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹13.58 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 45.35% Y-o-Y.

Tata Chemicals has delivered 0.01% return in the last 1 week, -2.98% return in last 6 months and 2.34% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Chemicals has a market cap of ₹24433.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1117 & ₹876.8 respectively.

As of 13 Nov, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Tata Chemicals Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3998 4218 -5.22% 4239 -5.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 977 987 -1.01% 925 +5.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 234 229 +2.18% 218 +7.34% Total Operating Expense 3311 3404 -2.73% 3537 -6.39% Operating Income 687 814 -15.6% 702 -2.14% Net Income Before Taxes 615 749 -17.89% 723 -14.94% Net Income 428 532 -19.55% 628 -31.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.58 20.53 -33.85% 24.85 -45.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹428Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3998Cr

