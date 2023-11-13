Tata Chemicals Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 31.85% YOY
Tata Chemicals Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 5.69% YoY & profit decreased by 31.85% YoY
Tata Chemicals Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 5.69% YoY & profit decreased by 31.85% YoY
Tata Chemicals declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 5.69% & the profit decreased by 31.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.22% and the profit decreased by 19.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 5.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.6% q-o-q & decreased by 2.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.58 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 45.35% Y-o-Y.
Tata Chemicals has delivered 0.01% return in the last 1 week, -2.98% return in last 6 months and 2.34% YTD return.
Currently the Tata Chemicals has a market cap of ₹24433.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1117 & ₹876.8 respectively.
As of 13 Nov, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 13 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
Tata Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3998
|4218
|-5.22%
|4239
|-5.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|977
|987
|-1.01%
|925
|+5.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|234
|229
|+2.18%
|218
|+7.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|3311
|3404
|-2.73%
|3537
|-6.39%
|Operating Income
|687
|814
|-15.6%
|702
|-2.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|615
|749
|-17.89%
|723
|-14.94%
|Net Income
|428
|532
|-19.55%
|628
|-31.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.58
|20.53
|-33.85%
|24.85
|-45.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹428Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3998Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.