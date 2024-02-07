Tata Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.59% YoY

Tata Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.08% & the profit decreased by 59.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.7% and the profit decreased by 63.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.91% q-o-q & increased by 4.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 56.91% q-o-q & decreased by 57.41% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.2 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 60.32% Y-o-Y.

Tata Chemicals has delivered -3.35% return in the last 1 week, -5.77% return in the last 6 months, and -11.31% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Chemicals has a market cap of ₹24947.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1141 & ₹921.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Tata Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3730 3998 -6.7% 4148 -10.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1025 977 +4.91% 985 +4.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 246 234 +5.13% 227 +8.37% Total Operating Expense 3434 3311 +3.71% 3453 -0.55% Operating Income 296 687 -56.91% 695 -57.41% Net Income Before Taxes 262 615 -57.4% 534 -50.94% Net Income 158 428 -63.08% 391 -59.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.2 13.58 -54.34% 15.62 -60.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹158Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3730Cr

