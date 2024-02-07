Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.59% YoY

Tata Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.59% YoY

Livemint

Tata Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 10.08% YoY & profit decreased by 59.59% YoY

Tata Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tata Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.08% & the profit decreased by 59.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.7% and the profit decreased by 63.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.91% q-o-q & increased by 4.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 56.91% q-o-q & decreased by 57.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.2 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 60.32% Y-o-Y.

Tata Chemicals has delivered -3.35% return in the last 1 week, -5.77% return in the last 6 months, and -11.31% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Chemicals has a market cap of 24947.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1141 & 921.65 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Tata Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37303998-6.7%4148-10.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1025977+4.91%985+4.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization246234+5.13%227+8.37%
Total Operating Expense34343311+3.71%3453-0.55%
Operating Income296687-56.91%695-57.41%
Net Income Before Taxes262615-57.4%534-50.94%
Net Income158428-63.08%391-59.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.213.58-54.34%15.62-60.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹158Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3730Cr

