Tata Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.59% YoY

Tata Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.08% & the profit decreased by 59.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.7% and the profit decreased by 63.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.91% q-o-q & increased by 4.06% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 56.91% q-o-q & decreased by 57.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.2 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 60.32% Y-o-Y.
Tata Chemicals has delivered -3.35% return in the last 1 week, -5.77% return in the last 6 months, and -11.31% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Chemicals has a market cap of ₹24947.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1141 & ₹921.65 respectively.
As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Tata Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3730
|3998
|-6.7%
|4148
|-10.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1025
|977
|+4.91%
|985
|+4.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|246
|234
|+5.13%
|227
|+8.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|3434
|3311
|+3.71%
|3453
|-0.55%
|Operating Income
|296
|687
|-56.91%
|695
|-57.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|262
|615
|-57.4%
|534
|-50.94%
|Net Income
|158
|428
|-63.08%
|391
|-59.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.2
|13.58
|-54.34%
|15.62
|-60.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹158Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3730Cr
