Tata Chemicals Q4 results : loss at ₹850Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.15% YoY

Tata Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Tata Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.15% & the loss came at ₹850cr.
It is noteworthy that Tata Chemicals had declared a profit of ₹709cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.84%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.12% q-o-q & increased by 9.1% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 367.23% q-o-q & decreased by 208.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-7.89 for Q4 which decreased by 127.52% Y-o-Y.
Tata Chemicals has delivered -3.83% return in the last 1 week, 11.78% return in the last 6 months, and -2.89% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Chemicals has a market cap of ₹27313.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1349 & ₹933 respectively.
As of 02 May, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, and 2 analysts have given a Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Sell.
Tata Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3475
|3730
|-6.84%
|4407
|-21.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1139
|1025
|+11.12%
|1044
|+9.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|271
|246
|+10.16%
|234
|+15.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|4266
|3434
|+24.23%
|3676
|+16.05%
|Operating Income
|-791
|296
|-367.23%
|731
|-208.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-796
|262
|-403.82%
|686
|-216.03%
|Net Income
|-850
|158
|-637.97%
|709
|-219.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-7.89
|6.2
|-227.27%
|28.67
|-127.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-850Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3475Cr
