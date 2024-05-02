Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Chemicals Q4 results : loss at 850Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.15% YoY

Tata Chemicals Q4 results : loss at ₹850Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.15% YoY

Tata Chemicals Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 21.15% YoY & loss at 850Cr

Tata Chemicals Q4 Results Live

Tata Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Tata Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.15% & the loss came at 850cr.

It is noteworthy that Tata Chemicals had declared a profit of 709cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.12% q-o-q & increased by 9.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 367.23% q-o-q & decreased by 208.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -7.89 for Q4 which decreased by 127.52% Y-o-Y.

Tata Chemicals has delivered -3.83% return in the last 1 week, 11.78% return in the last 6 months, and -2.89% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Chemicals has a market cap of 27313.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1349 & 933 respectively.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, and 2 analysts have given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Sell.

Tata Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue34753730-6.84%4407-21.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11391025+11.12%1044+9.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization271246+10.16%234+15.81%
Total Operating Expense42663434+24.23%3676+16.05%
Operating Income-791296-367.23%731-208.21%
Net Income Before Taxes-796262-403.82%686-216.03%
Net Income-850158-637.97%709-219.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS-7.896.2-227.27%28.67-127.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-850Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3475Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

