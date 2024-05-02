Tata Chemicals Q4 results : loss at ₹850Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.15% YoY

Tata Chemicals Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 21.15% YoY & loss at ₹ 850Cr

Tata Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Tata Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.15% & the loss came at ₹850cr.

It is noteworthy that Tata Chemicals had declared a profit of ₹709cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.12% q-o-q & increased by 9.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 367.23% q-o-q & decreased by 208.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-7.89 for Q4 which decreased by 127.52% Y-o-Y.

Tata Chemicals has delivered -3.83% return in the last 1 week, 11.78% return in the last 6 months, and -2.89% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Chemicals has a market cap of ₹27313.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1349 & ₹933 respectively.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, and 2 analysts have given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Sell.

Tata Chemicals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3475 3730 -6.84% 4407 -21.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1139 1025 +11.12% 1044 +9.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 271 246 +10.16% 234 +15.81% Total Operating Expense 4266 3434 +24.23% 3676 +16.05% Operating Income -791 296 -367.23% 731 -208.21% Net Income Before Taxes -796 262 -403.82% 686 -216.03% Net Income -850 158 -637.97% 709 -219.89% Diluted Normalized EPS -7.89 6.2 -227.27% 28.67 -127.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-850Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3475Cr

