Tata CLiQ trims FY26 losses, but luxury identity remains its biggest hurdle

Tata Group's online retail arm is edging closer to profitability after a strategic reset, but its turnaround now runs into a tougher challenge: carving out a distinctive place in India's increasingly crowded luxury market.

Tata UniStore Ltd, which owns and operates Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury, narrowed its losses in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) as revenue grew, according to the Tata group's annual report released on Monday. Revenue rose 20.4% to ₹354.40 crore from ₹294.43 crore a year earlier, while net loss narrowed to ₹252 crore from ₹314.32 crore.

The improvement follows a multi-year restructuring of the business, even as India's luxury retail market expands on rising discretionary spending and a growing affluent consumer base. But the opportunity is becoming more contested as brands invest in their own digital channels and organized retailers deepen exclusive portfolios and offline experiences.

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A leaner business FY26 marks a financial recovery after several years of falling revenue and heavy losses, although the business remains well below its FY22 revenue peak of ₹844.6 crore. Net losses have narrowed by nearly two-thirds from FY22's ₹750 crore.

The improvement follows Tata CLiQ's June 2022 exit from high-volume consumer electronics categories such as smartphones, televisions, refrigerators and laptops, which had historically driven scale but generated relatively thin margins. Since then, the company has focused on fashion, home, beauty and other categories.

Earlier this year, the company also expanded beyond e-commerce, announcing a franchise partnership with Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon. Under the agreement, it will open the brand's first India store at New Delhi's DLF Promenade while also launching the label on Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Fashion.

Yet experts say stronger financials alone do not resolve the platform's larger strategic question.

“Tata CLiQ Luxury has improved its financial performance, but it still lacks a clearly defined identity in the luxury market,” said Raahuul Kapoor, cofounder of Delhi-based luxury consultancy Luxury Ampersand Frolics, which earlier retailed its accessories business St. Dupont on the platform.

Kapoor said the platform caters to a broad spectrum of consumers, selling everything from bridge-to-luxury products to watches priced at as much as ₹5 crore, making it harder to establish a distinct positioning.

"Luxury platforms need specialisation. Aditya Birla Fashion has built a portfolio around quiet luxury, while Reliance Brands caters more to nouveau riche customers. Tata CLiQ Luxury hasn't created those distinct customer segments," he added.

An email sent to Tata CLiQ did not receive a response till press time.

The luxury challenge Industry observers say Tata CLiQ's marketplace model and limited offline presence also constrain its ability to differentiate.

Unlike traditional retailers, Tata CLiQ operates primarily as a marketplace and does not own inventory. Brands fulfil orders directly while paying commissions, payment gateway charges and branding fees. While the asset-light model limits inventory risk, it also restricts merchandising flexibility.

“Because they don't hold stock, they cannot tailor product selection for individual cities. Increasingly, they're selling products that consumers can already find in brick-and-mortar stores. If the assortment is the same, there has to be another reason for customers to shop online,” Kapoor said.

He added that the lack of physical touchpoints remains a disadvantage.

Delhi-based Harminder Sahni, founder of consultancy Wazir Advisors, said the limited offline experience may also be weighing on growth.

“Luxury is experiential. When consumers are spending ₹20,000-30,000 or much more, they still want to see, feel and experience the product. The real luxury customer is also looking for personalised service, not just convenience. Most digital luxury ventures launched by large conglomerates have struggled to become meaningful businesses because they lack that experiential element. Without much of a physical presence, it's difficult for an online-only platform to fully deliver the luxury experience,” he said.

The company has sought to strengthen its premium positioning through exclusive partnerships, including collaborations involving designer Sabyasachi, as it looks to differentiate itself in the luxury segment.

"They are trying to become a luxury mammoth by associating themselves with marquee names," Kapoor said.

At the same time, macroeconomic pressures are adding to the challenge. Appreciation of the US dollar and the Swiss franc has raised the cost of imported luxury goods, squeezing pricing flexibility for retailers and brands.

Tata CLiQ Luxury is also targeting affluent consumers beyond India's largest cities.

"They're chasing tier-II markets, but how are you educating those consumers about luxury? That takes time and significant investment," Kapoor said. He does not expect the platform's growth trajectory to materially accelerate in the near term.