Tata Coffee Q1 results: Total income grows 6% in Q1FY24, driven by strong performance in Vietnam and India1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Tata Coffee's Q1FY24 consolidated profit slightly lower at Rs. 62 crore due to subdued performance of the EOC business, despite higher total income.
Tata Coffee Limited (TCL) disclosed its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. Tata Coffee reported higher consolidated total income of Rs. 708 crore for the quarter, a 6% increase compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
