Tata Coffee Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 60.18% YoY
Tata Coffee declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 3.11% & the profit decreased by 60.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.67% and the profit increased by 19.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.37% q-o-q & increased by 2.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 16.31% q-o-q & decreased by 59.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.04 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 62.14% Y-o-Y.
Tata Coffee has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 25.87% return in last 6 months and 19.05% YTD return.
Currently the Tata Coffee has a market cap of ₹4838.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹269 & ₹198.85 respectively.
Tata Coffee Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|695.95
|700.65
|-0.67%
|718.26
|-3.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|102.86
|101.47
|+1.37%
|100.01
|+2.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.09
|21.61
|+2.22%
|20.71
|+6.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|615.95
|605.06
|+1.8%
|520.2
|+18.41%
|Operating Income
|80
|95.59
|-16.31%
|198.06
|-59.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|82.04
|81.91
|+0.16%
|187.08
|-56.15%
|Net Income
|56.7
|47.48
|+19.42%
|142.4
|-60.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.04
|2.54
|+19.69%
|1.87
|+62.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹56.7Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹695.95Cr
