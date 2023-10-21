Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Coffee Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 60.18% YoY

Tata Coffee Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 60.18% YoY

Livemint

Tata Coffee Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 3.11% YoY & profit decreased by 60.18% YoY

Tata Coffee Q2 FY24 Results

Tata Coffee declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 3.11% & the profit decreased by 60.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.67% and the profit increased by 19.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.37% q-o-q & increased by 2.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.31% q-o-q & decreased by 59.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.04 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 62.14% Y-o-Y.

Tata Coffee has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 25.87% return in last 6 months and 19.05% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Coffee has a market cap of 4838.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of 269 & 198.85 respectively.

Tata Coffee Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue695.95700.65-0.67%718.26-3.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total102.86101.47+1.37%100.01+2.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.0921.61+2.22%20.71+6.66%
Total Operating Expense615.95605.06+1.8%520.2+18.41%
Operating Income8095.59-16.31%198.06-59.61%
Net Income Before Taxes82.0481.91+0.16%187.08-56.15%
Net Income56.747.48+19.42%142.4-60.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.042.54+19.69%1.87+62.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹56.7Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹695.95Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.