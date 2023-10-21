Tata Coffee Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 60.18% YoY

Tata Coffee declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 3.11% & the profit decreased by 60.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.67% and the profit increased by 19.42%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.37% q-o-q & increased by 2.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.31% q-o-q & decreased by 59.61% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.04 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 62.14% Y-o-Y.

Tata Coffee has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 25.87% return in last 6 months and 19.05% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Coffee has a market cap of ₹4838.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹269 & ₹198.85 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Coffee Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 695.95 700.65 -0.67% 718.26 -3.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 102.86 101.47 +1.37% 100.01 +2.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.09 21.61 +2.22% 20.71 +6.66% Total Operating Expense 615.95 605.06 +1.8% 520.2 +18.41% Operating Income 80 95.59 -16.31% 198.06 -59.61% Net Income Before Taxes 82.04 81.91 +0.16% 187.08 -56.15% Net Income 56.7 47.48 +19.42% 142.4 -60.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.04 2.54 +19.69% 1.87 +62.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹56.7Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹695.95Cr

