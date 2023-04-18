Tata Coffee Q4 PAT climbs 9%, net income surges over 10%, Board declares dividend

“We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors have recommended a Dividend of Rs.3/­ per Equity Share [Face Value of Re. 1/- each] for the year ended March 31, 2023. This Dividend upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting [AGM], will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM," said the Board of Directors of Tata Coffee in a stock exchange filing today.