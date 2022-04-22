Tata Communications reported a net profit of ₹365 crore, up 22% year-on-year for the quarter ended March 2022, aided by higher other income which majorly included tax refunds and interests.

The company's revenues rose 4.6% to ₹4,263 crore in the quarter ended March. The company recorded other income of ₹263.52 crore during the quarter against ₹57.7 crore a year ago.

For the full year, the company recorded a net profit of ₹1,482 crore, up 18% on year. Revenue fell 2% to ₹16,725 crore in FY22.

Tata Comm's scrip was trading at ₹1251.85, down 2.31% on the BSE on Friday.

“Overall, our full-year performance has been steady with three consecutive quarters of growth," AS Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO of Tata Communications said. “We are focused on executing on our strategy and capturing tremendous opportunities ahead of us,“ he said.

Chief financial officer Kabir Ahmed Shakir said that the strong cash flows of the company will give it the confidence to compete in global markets and take on a stronger posture. “We are now focused on accelerating growth, improving operating efficiencies while remaining committed to further strengthening our portfolio with innovative and differentiated offerings," he added.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹4,227 crore for FY22, with margins at 25.3%, expanding by 40 basis points year-on-year. For the quarter, margin came in at 24.5%, a tad lower compared to 25.9% in the previous quarter amid higher expenses which are back ended in nature.

Capital expenditure for the year was higher at ₹1,608 crore versus ₹1,421 crore in FY21, and free cash flow was marginally lower at ₹2,619 for FY22 versus ₹2,840 crore in the previous financial year. Net debt at the end of the year stood at ₹6,774 crores, a decrease of ₹1,042 crore from last year.

The board has recommended a dividend of ₹20.7 per share.

On a consolidated basis, the revenue of most of the segments across core connectivity, digital platforms and services, and incubation services of data business witnessed healthy growth, with data business growing by 2.1% on-quarter to ₹3,088 crore and 1.4% on-year to ₹12,799 crore.

The company said within digital platforms, all segments except collaboration witnessed double-digit on-year growth and strong sequential growth. Core connectivity witnessed a revenue growth of 0.5% on-quarter and 1.4% on-year to clock revenues of ₹9,038 crore. Incubation portfolio grew by 49.1% on-quarter and 67.6% on-year to ₹215 crore.