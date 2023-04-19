Tata Communications net profit down 10% to ₹326 cr in Q4, declares dividend1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 07:47 PM IST
- Tata Communications board has recommended a a final dividend of ₹21 per share of the face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
Tata Communications on Wednesday reported a decline of 10.7 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹at ₹326 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹ ₹365 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Tata Communications said in a regulatory filing.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×