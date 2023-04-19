Tata Communications on Wednesday reported a decline of 10.7 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹at ₹326 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹ ₹365 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Tata Communications said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 7.2 per cent to ₹4,568.7 crore in the quarter under review from ₹4,263 crore a year ago.

The company's board has recommended a a final dividend of ₹21 per share of the face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 17 per cent from the December quarter. Tata Communications reported a consolidated net profit of about ₹394 crore for the December 2022 quarter.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) was down 1.1 per cent at ₹1,034.2 crore from ₹1,045.3 crore in the year ago period.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 1.59 per cent down at ₹1193.70 on BSE.