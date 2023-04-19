Home / Companies / Company Results /  Tata Communications net profit down 10% to 326 cr in Q4, declares dividend
Tata Communications on Wednesday reported a decline of 10.7 per cent in consolidated net profit to at 326 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of 365 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Tata Communications said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 7.2 per cent to 4,568.7 crore in the quarter under review from 4,263 crore a year ago.

The company's board has recommended a a final dividend of 21 per share of the face value of 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 17 per cent from the December quarter. Tata Communications  reported a consolidated net profit of about 394 crore for the December 2022 quarter.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) was down 1.1 per cent at 1,034.2 crore  from 1,045.3 crore in the year ago period.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 1.59 per cent down at 1193.70 on BSE.

