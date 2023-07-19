Tata Communications announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 19, reporting a decline of 29.8 per cent in net profit to ₹381.7 crore, compared to ₹544.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations rose 10.7 per cent to ₹4,771.4 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, compared to ₹4,310.5 crore in the year-ago period. The data business revenue stood at ₹3,912 crore, reporting a growth of 17.1 per cent over the same period last year.

The firm's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the June quarter came in at ₹1,024 crore, registering a decline of 4.9 per cent, compared to ₹1,077 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹4,959.99 crore, compared to ₹4,544.51 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by Tata Communications to the stock exchanges.

The core connectivity portfolio reported a growth of 8.1 per cent year-on-year in revenue. Digital portfolio, meanwhile, delivered a 37 per cent growth driven by all portfolios, and the integration of Switch Enterprises.

“We have had a pivotal first quarter in FY24 – delivering a very strong revenue growth in our data business and the digital portfolio, closing The Switch deal and announcing the Kaleyra acquisition. We are on track with the execution of our strategy; and the strengthening of our portfolio will increase the relevance quotient with our enterprise customers,'' said A.S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications.

On the recently announced ESG goals, Lakshmi added, “Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy and we are committed to be Net Zero by 2035 across our global operations.

The company's board approved raising funds through non-convertible debentures for ₹1,800 crore on July 19.

‘The board of directors, at the meeting, reviewed and approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, for an amount up to ₹1,800 crore. The Board also authorized an internal committee, to take all actions in respect of finalization of terms of issuance and allotment of NCDs,’' said Tata Communications in its exchange filing.

On July 19, shares of Tata Communications settled 1.21 per cent higher at ₹1,619.50 apiece on the BSE.

BSE More Information

TATA COMMUNICATIONS More Information

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author